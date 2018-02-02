 back to top
Nova Scotia Had A Lobster For Groundhog Day Because Nova Scotia

Classic Nova Scotia.

Lauren Strapagiel
Groundhog Day is usually when we trot out, well, groundhogs, to tell us how many more weeks of winter to expect.

It's very scientific.
Brett Carlsen / Getty Images

But in Nova Scotia, they've got a lobster to do it.

Twitter: @LucyLobsterNS

This is Lucy the Lobster, who emerged from the sea (so they say) on Nova Scotia's South Shore but didn't see her shadow, meaning spring is around the corner.

LucyLobster @LucyLobsterNS

I've got this! #GroundhogDay2018 @WhitePointBeach @VisitBarrington

And it seems a lobster is just as good as a groundhog, since Lucy's prediction matched that of Shubenacadie Sam, Nova Scotia's groundhog.

According to the Coast Guard, Lucy is a 6.5-pound beauty, measuring 19 inches long.

Besides making climate predictions, Lucy looking for her shadow also served as the kickoff to the South Shore Lobster Crawl, a winter food event in the region.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

She didn't come easy, but she got to the top of her predicting perch on a lobster trap with a little coaxing.

VisitBarrington @VisitBarrington

@lucylobsterns didn’t see her shadow this morning, looks like an early spring for us on the South Shore! Be sure to… https://t.co/JvvZVWlGfK

And in case you're worried, Lucy will be spared the pot for now. She'll be taking visitors at Capt. Kat’s Lobster Shack in Barrington Passage.

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

