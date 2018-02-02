Nova Scotia Had A Lobster For Groundhog Day Because Nova Scotia

Groundhog Day is usually when we trot out, well, groundhogs, to tell us how many more weeks of winter to expect.
But in Nova Scotia, they've got a lobster to do it.
This is Lucy the Lobster, who emerged from the sea (so they say) on Nova Scotia's South Shore but didn't see her shadow, meaning spring is around the corner.
Besides making climate predictions, Lucy looking for her shadow also served as the kickoff to the South Shore Lobster Crawl, a winter food event in the region.
She didn't come easy, but she got to the top of her predicting perch on a lobster trap with a little coaxing.
Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.