This Real Estate Listing Goes From Cute To Terrifying Real Fast

This is a home for sale in Brantford, Ontario. Doesn't it look nice and normal and not at all scary?
What a nice neighbourhood.
Look at that pleasant, not-the-scene-of-a-murder backyard.
No reason to run screaming from this garage. Nope.
A nice, neat bathroom.
A cute little country kitchen.
Wait. What are those?
Are those... clowns?
YES THOSE ARE CLOWNS.
THOSE ARE MANY, MANY CLOWNS.
Why have a normal dining room when you could have a dining room where a clown stands in the corner and plots your untimely death?
Nooooooooooope.
The bungalow, listed by realtor Kyle Jansink is really one-in-a-million.
As in a one-in-a-million chance you won't wake up in the middle of the night with tiny, gloved hands clawing at your eyeballs.
And now people are sharing the listing because it really is a roller coaster of emotion.
The main emotion being fear.
The house's seller declined to be interviewed, but realtor Jansink told BuzzFeed Canada he's surprised it blew up online.
If you're so inclined, you can have the house of your darkest dreams for a mere $239,900.
Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
