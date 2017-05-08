Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

This Real Estate Listing Goes From Cute To Terrifying Real Fast

*screams*

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

This is a home for sale in Brantford, Ontario. Doesn't it look nice and normal and not at all scary?

Courtesy of Ground2air Media

What a nice neighbourhood.

Courtesy of Ground2air Media

Look at that pleasant, not-the-scene-of-a-murder backyard.

Courtesy of Ground2air Media

No reason to run screaming from this garage. Nope.

Courtesy of Ground2air Media

A nice, neat bathroom.

Courtesy of Ground2air Media

A cute little country kitchen.

Courtesy of Ground2air Media

Wait. What are those?

Courtesy of Ground2air Media

Are those... clowns?

Courtesy of Ground2air Media

YES THOSE ARE CLOWNS.

Courtesy of Ground2air Media

THOSE ARE MANY, MANY CLOWNS.

Courtesy of Ground2air Media

Why have a normal dining room when you could have a dining room where a clown stands in the corner and plots your untimely death?

Courtesy of Ground2air Media

Nooooooooooope.

Courtesy of Ground2air Media

The bungalow, listed by realtor Kyle Jansink is really one-in-a-million.

Courtesy of Ground2air Media

As in a one-in-a-million chance you won't wake up in the middle of the night with tiny, gloved hands clawing at your eyeballs.

Courtesy of Ground2air Media

And now people are sharing the listing because it really is a roller coaster of emotion.

Scroll through the pics. You'll know when you see it. 😱😱😱https://t.co/WsbQXDbyCP
Shamed Tweeter🌹 @WindingDot

Scroll through the pics. You'll know when you see it. 😱😱😱https://t.co/WsbQXDbyCP

Reply Retweet Favorite

The main emotion being fear.

https://t.co/zd79R2EpMj LOOK AT THE INTERIOR OF THIS HOUSE. THIS IS A MURDER HOUSE LIVED IN BY A MURDER PERSON.
The Overlady @TheRealOverlady

https://t.co/zd79R2EpMj LOOK AT THE INTERIOR OF THIS HOUSE. THIS IS A MURDER HOUSE LIVED IN BY A MURDER PERSON.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The house's seller declined to be interviewed, but realtor Jansink told BuzzFeed Canada he's surprised it blew up online.

'I would have never guessed, I just knew there was a lot of clowns,' he said.
Courtesy of Ground2air Media

"I would have never guessed, I just knew there was a lot of clowns," he said.

If you're so inclined, you can have the house of your darkest dreams for a mere $239,900.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With CanadaNews