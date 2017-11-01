This Girl Dressed Up As Her Hero Chris Hadfield And Had The Best Halloween Ever

This is Temperance, better known as Tempy. She's six, loves space, science, and dinosaurs, and spent Halloween as her hero, Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield.
Please just look at how perfect this is.
She even had a lil' ukulele to complete the look.
ADVERTISEMENT
That's when she spent hours watching a video of Hadfield wringing out a wet washcloth in zero gravity.
But the best part is that Hadfield himself retweeted the photos.
The photos are now going viral, thanks to the Hadfield bump. And Tempy couldn't be happier.
And she wasn't the only one who went as Hadfield for Halloween.
Because what could be cooler than being Canada's coolest astronaut?
Happy Halloween, tiny dreamers.
Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.