This Photobombing Doggo Wins The BC Election, Hands Down

2. This doggo that photobombed a Canadian Press photo of NDP leader John Horgan at a campaign stop.
Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS
3. B.C. Election Doggo doesn’t care about your silly human photo ops and platforms.
Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS // BuzzFeed
4. B.C. Election Doggo is running on a platform of hugs and pats.
Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS // BuzzFeed
Shut up and take my votes.
5. It’s been a tight race in B.C., with polls showing it’s too close to call.
Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS
6. There have also been many Good Boys.
Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS
7. But we are officially calling it for this lil’ floof.
Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
