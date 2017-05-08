Get Our App!
This Photobombing Doggo Wins The BC Election, Hands Down

Calling it now.

Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

1. British Columbia goes to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new provincial government. And while candidates from the usual parties are in the running, let’s talk about who the real winner should be.

Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 

2. This doggo that photobombed a Canadian Press photo of NDP leader John Horgan at a campaign stop.

View this image ›

Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS

3. B.C. Election Doggo doesn’t care about your silly human photo ops and platforms.

View this image ›

Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS // BuzzFeed

4. B.C. Election Doggo is running on a platform of hugs and pats.

View this image ›

Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS // BuzzFeed

Shut up and take my votes.

5. It’s been a tight race in B.C., with polls showing it’s too close to call.

View this image ›

Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS

6. There have also been many Good Boys.

View this image ›

Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS

7. But we are officially calling it for this lil’ floof.

View this image ›

Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
