Team Canada Cheering For Mirai Nagasu's Triple Axel Is The Cutest Thing

Canada keeping it classy.

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

This is Mirai Nagasu, the first American woman to pull off a triple axel at the Olympics.

Roberto Schmidt / AFP / Getty Images

It was very impressive, to say the least. But the cherry on top was Team Canada losing its shit in the background. Watch closely.

Not a lot can top @Mirai_Nagasu being the 1st American woman to land a triple Axel at the #Olympics but can we just… https://t.co/PuGCZ69xl4
Jeremy Ten @j3r3bear

Not a lot can top @Mirai_Nagasu being the 1st American woman to land a triple Axel at the #Olympics but can we just… https://t.co/PuGCZ69xl4

Here's a closer look.

Canada cheering @mirai_nagasu as she becomes to first US woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics is just the ep… https://t.co/i5avtkK048
isabela. @icozamizz

Canada cheering @mirai_nagasu as she becomes to first US woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics is just the ep… https://t.co/i5avtkK048

We're so happy!

"That's some gold medal sportsmanship!"

During the slow-mo replay of @mirai_nagasu historic triple axel on @NBCOlympics watch @mhjd_85, and all of Team Can… https://t.co/vudZK2R7Rr
Jeremy Abbott @jeremyabbottpcf

During the slow-mo replay of @mirai_nagasu historic triple axel on @NBCOlympics watch @mhjd_85, and all of Team Can… https://t.co/vudZK2R7Rr

And isn't that what this is about, after all?

Watching Team Canada erupt into applause when American skater Mirai Nagasu became only the third woman to land a tr… https://t.co/cWicS9FejX
Derek Lewis @dereklew

Watching Team Canada erupt into applause when American skater Mirai Nagasu became only the third woman to land a tr… https://t.co/cWicS9FejX

If nothing else, Canada is taking home gold for being supportive cuties.

LOVE LOVE LOVE seeing @mhjd_85 and Team Canada so happy for @mirai_nagasu! Great sportsmanship! &lt;3 https://t.co/ovibkKwjMW
Michael Buckley @HeyBuckHey

LOVE LOVE LOVE seeing @mhjd_85 and Team Canada so happy for @mirai_nagasu! Great sportsmanship! &lt;3 https://t.co/ovibkKwjMW

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

