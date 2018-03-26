 back to top
Christians Are Calling This Canadian Ice Cream Chain Satanic Blasphemy

Sweet Jesus!

Lauren Strapagiel
A Toronto ice cream chain known for its Instagram-worthy creations is being called blasphemous by Christians over its Christian-inspired branding.

Sweet Jesus was started in Toronto by Andrew Richmond and Amin Todai and now has locations across Ontario, and one in Baltimore. It's been around since 2015, but the recent push into the US may be what drew the attention of people accusing the chain of mocking their religion."Choosing the name of our Lord for a brand of soft-serve ice cream is totally offensive and revolting," says a petition on the right-wing petition site CitizenGo that is asking Sweet Jesus to apologize and change its name."Both in their promotional materials and menu selection, it is plain to see that Richmond and Todai have every intention of mocking Christ and Christianity," the petition adds. "If anything could qualify as 'hate speech,' this is it!"Another petition on Change.org calls Sweet Jesus "a mockery of taking the Lord's name in vain and also highly offensive to Christians."
Other than the name, Sweet Jesus makes tongue-in-cheek nods in its product names, like the "red rapture" pint.

The chain has also used inverted crosses in its branding.

The backlash is being fueled by right-wing bloggers who are declaring Sweet Jesus to be not only blasphemous, but downright Satanic.

The "Activist Mommy" blog says the company's name refers to a blasphemous expression "and most certainly not their love of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.""This is immediately apparent by their logo, which features an SS style 'S.' popular among equally blasphemous and Satanic metal bands of the 70s and 80s, and an upside down cross."This blog says Sweet Jesus "promotes Satanic antichrist imagery" and uses "occult imagery to sell its products.""Sugary things should be an occasional treat. In large amounts, they’re bad for you," a post on LifeSiteNews, a Canadian anti-abortion website, states. "Blasphemy, of course, is always bad for you, leading both you and those around you to increasingly disrespect the Name and then the Person of Jesus Christ."
Despite the calls for a boycott, Sweet Jesus has no plans to change its name.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Sweet Jesus cofounder Andrew Richmond said they know some people find the name off-putting, but no offense is intended. "Our name is an exclamation. It was created from the popular phrase that people use as an expression of joy, surprise or disbelief. We found this firsthand, often using it while testing new items in our kitchens," Richmond said."After a lot of thought, we have decided that we will not make a change. The best brands come from an honest place. Sweet Jesus is an honest reflection of our experiences and that of our customers and how they react when they try our product. In our experience, the majority of people understand that we’re not trying to make a statement about religion."
Meanwhile, others are wondering why everyone is making such a fuss.

Sweet Jesus ice cream chain is being boycotted in USA b/c the chains name is seen as blasphemous — at the very same time as Stormy Daniels is on 60 Minutes talking about having sex with &amp; spanking Donald Trump? Good God America. Seek help. (Pardon the blasphemy.)
Sweet Jesus ice cream chain is being boycotted in USA b/c the chains name is seen as blasphemous — at the very same time as Stormy Daniels is on 60 Minutes talking about having sex with &amp; spanking Donald Trump? Good God America. Seek help. (Pardon the blasphemy.)

And if the road to hell is paved with soft serve, at least it'll be a delicious trip.

I can’t see god being at all upset over this #SweetJesus ice cream thing. Though, since folks say I’m going to hell for not finding this offensive, I’ll take a red rapture to go please. 😎 https://t.co/TYmjM5RAaA
I can't see god being at all upset over this #SweetJesus ice cream thing. Though, since folks say I'm going to hell for not finding this offensive, I'll take a red rapture to go please. 😎 https://t.co/TYmjM5RAaA

