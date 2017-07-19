The CN Tower Has A New Mascot And It Sure Is Something Alright

Toronto's CN Tower has a new mascot and, well, here it is.
BlogTO has dubbed the unnamed mascot "Towery," but we're going to call him Kevin.
Let's just be honest here. Kevin kind of looks like a Doctor Who prop.
Or a terrible version of Spider-Man villain Mysterio.
And people don't seem terribly impressed.
Although thankfully poor Kevin doesn't have eyes or ears or humanity, so he'll never know.
This is apparently the tower's first mascot since the 1970s, with the previous version being this absolute nightmare on stilts.
Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
