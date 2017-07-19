Sections

The CN Tower Has A New Mascot And It Sure Is Something Alright

Poor Kevin.

Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
Toronto's CN Tower has a new mascot and, well, here it is.

Yes. It is a tower. With arms.Genius!
instagram.com

Yes. It is a tower. With arms.

Genius!

BlogTO has dubbed the unnamed mascot "Towery," but we're going to call him Kevin.

instagram.com

Let's just be honest here. Kevin kind of looks like a Doctor Who prop.

instagram.com

Or a terrible version of Spider-Man villain Mysterio.

Wikia / Via spiderman-animated.wikia.com

And people don't seem terribly impressed.

Although thankfully poor Kevin doesn't have eyes or ears or humanity, so he'll never know.

This is apparently the tower's first mascot since the 1970s, with the previous version being this absolute nightmare on stilts.

  1. What do you think of the new CN Tower mascot?

    Terrifying
    Adorable
    Generally fine, but would not hug

The CN Tower Has A New Mascot And It Sure Is Something Alright

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

