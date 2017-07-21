Sections

Nobody, Not Even Canada’s Premiers, Can Stop This Dog From Doing Her Job

You earned a treat, Smudge.

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

This is Smudge, a very good girl who works as the Canine Ambassador at the Hotel Macdonald in Edmonton.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @fairmontmac

The hotel also happened to host the Council of Federation meetings, which is when all of Canada's premiers get together.

Jason Franson / THE CANADIAN PRESS

And dear ol' Smudge made the best of it by crashing the final press conference on Wednesday.

Jason Franson / THE CANADIAN PRESS

"Why are we talking when we could be petting?" she probably thought.

Hotel MacDonald's dog "Smudge" crashes premiers' final news conference. #ableg #COF2017 #Smudgeforpremier
Graham Thomson @Graham_Journal

Hotel MacDonald's dog "Smudge" crashes premiers' final news conference. #ableg #COF2017 #Smudgeforpremier

Reply Retweet Favorite

"My only policy is more treats."

Smudge, the resident dog of the hotel in Edmonton, joined the premiers at a press conference after our meetings yes… https://t.co/x1QsY9esPl
Brian Gallant @BrianGallantNB

Smudge, the resident dog of the hotel in Edmonton, joined the premiers at a press conference after our meetings yes… https://t.co/x1QsY9esPl

Reply Retweet Favorite

She basically took over.

Smudge invades Premiers news conference! She thinks she owns the place! #yeg @ctvedmonton #dogslife
Dave Mitchell @mitchee69

Smudge invades Premiers news conference! She thinks she owns the place! #yeg @ctvedmonton #dogslife

Reply Retweet Favorite

And unlike politicians, Smudge stuck around until the job was done.

The press conference is over but Smudge, the resident Hotel Macdonald doggo, is under the media table looking for s… https://t.co/iFsi2pPAKf
Emma Graney @EmmaLGraney

The press conference is over but Smudge, the resident Hotel Macdonald doggo, is under the media table looking for s… https://t.co/iFsi2pPAKf

Reply Retweet Favorite

Good girl, Smudge.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @fairmontmac

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

