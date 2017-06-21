These News Anchors Got The Giggles Over The Word "Swinging" And It's The Best

This is Jordan Witzel, the meteorologist for Global Calgary's morning show. And he's about to lose his shit.
The show does a daily activity and on Tuesday it was "swinging." Like, on swings. Witzel's mind, however, was deep in the gutter.
"Go to the dollar store and get a fishbowl… Oh swinging at a playground."
His co-hosts Scott Fee and Amber Schinkel, meanwhile, couldn't even handle it.
"So either way you get your activity in for the day, I guess." "Good cardio."
Get it together, guys.
This is the same team that brought us this delightful artichoke dip clip. So whatever's in the water cooler at Global Calgary, I want some.
