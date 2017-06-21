Sections

These News Anchors Got The Giggles Over The Word "Swinging" And It's The Best

Not that kind of swinging, Jordan.

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

This is Jordan Witzel, the meteorologist for Global Calgary's morning show. And he's about to lose his shit.

Global News

The show does a daily activity and on Tuesday it was "swinging." Like, on swings. Witzel's mind, however, was deep in the gutter.

“I can’t do this... What?"He did eventually realize what "swinging" meant in this context. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Global News

“I can’t do this... What?"

He did eventually realize what "swinging" meant in this context.

"Go to the dollar store and get a fishbowl… Oh swinging at a playground."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Global News

His co-hosts Scott Fee and Amber Schinkel, meanwhile, couldn't even handle it.

“Yeah I know what you’re talking abut, unfortunately," says Fee. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Global News

“Yeah I know what you’re talking abut, unfortunately," says Fee.

"So either way you get your activity in for the day, I guess." "Good cardio."

Global News

Get it together, guys.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

This is the same team that brought us this delightful artichoke dip clip. So whatever's in the water cooler at Global Calgary, I want some.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

