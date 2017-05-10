Canada Now Has A Rainbowrific Marriage Equality Stamp

1. Canada Post has released a rainbow flag-adorned stamp in celebration of marriage equality.
2. It was unveiled at The 519, the community centre in the heart of Toronto’s gay village.
Marriage equality has been legal in Canada since July 20, 2005, when the Civil Marriage Act was given royal assent. It removed gendered requirements for marriage and declared “a marriage is not void or voidable by reason only that the spouses are of the same sex.”
3. Canada Post also put out a video documenting the history and profiling some real cute couples.
