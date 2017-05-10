Get Our App!
Ottawa Lost Its Shit In The Most Polite Way After…
Which Beauty Trend Must Go?
Chris Pratt Had The Most Amazing Response To Trump…
Live Updates: Comey Reportedly Asked For Money For…
Health Nuts Swap Diets With Junk Food Addicts video
66 Taurus Celebrities That Prove They’re The…
This Visually-Pleasing Miyazaki Test Will Reveal…
Cook A Stir Fry And We’ll Guess Your Age And…
Canada Now Has A Rainbowrific Marriage Equality…

Canada Now Has A Rainbowrific Marriage Equality Stamp

Signed, sealed, and gaylivered.

Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

1. Canada Post has released a rainbow flag-adorned stamp in celebration of marriage equality.

Canada Post has released a rainbow flag-adorned stamp in celebration of marriage equality.

View this image ›

Canada Post

2. It was unveiled at The 519, the community centre in the heart of Toronto’s gay village.

It was unveiled at The 519, the community centre in the heart of Toronto's gay village.

View this image ›

Canada Post

Marriage equality has been legal in Canada since July 20, 2005, when the Civil Marriage Act was given royal assent. It removed gendered requirements for marriage and declared “a marriage is not void or voidable by reason only that the spouses are of the same sex.”

3. Canada Post also put out a video documenting the history and profiling some real cute couples.

youtube.com

4. It’s the fourth in a series being released for Canada’s 150th birthday that mark “10 milestones that together have helped shape the story of Canada.”

Canada Post

Canada Post

Canada Post

 

Stamps commemorating Expo 67, The Constitution, and the Canadarm have already been announced, with six more to come.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
People Keep Comparing This Dutch Politician To Justin Trudeau

by Lauren Strapagiel

Connect With Canada
More News
More News
Now Buzzing