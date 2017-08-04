Phones Are Down In Atlantic Canada And People Are Losing Their Shit

Phone lines and cell service is down across Atlantic Canada, and people are kind of freaking the fuck out.
It's a serious problem for accessing emergency services, for example. But for many people, it's just a rude return to the '90s.
Like, what's a landline? Who has those?
What do you do with your hands when your phone is useless?
Won't someone please think of the Pokémon?
We are reaching crisis levels of cellphone-less panic.
Best to just bunker down with some canned goods and a tin foil hat.
And just sadly stare at your phone.
Or maybe Justin Trudeau is free to help?
This is a fair question.
There's no word on a fix right now, but the outage is creating a ripple effect.
There are reports of bank and airlines encountering problems due to the outage.
So thank goodness for Twitter.
Or else all this snark would have nowhere to go.
