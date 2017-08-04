 go to content

Phones Are Down In Atlantic Canada And People Are Losing Their Shit

CRISIS ALERT.

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

Phone lines and cell service is down across Atlantic Canada, and people are kind of freaking the fuck out.

According to CBC News, customers of Bell, Telus, Virgin, and Koodo all appear to be affected because they share cell towers. Rogers customers may also be affected. Outages appear to be hitting New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Imgur

According to CBC News, customers of Bell, Telus, Virgin, and Koodo all appear to be affected because they share cell towers. Rogers customers may also be affected.

Outages appear to be hitting New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

It's a serious problem for accessing emergency services, for example. But for many people, it's just a rude return to the '90s.

My thoughts and prayers are with those in Atlantic Canada, who are currently being forced to speak to each other like it's 1994.
Jordan MacKinnon @jordanmackinnon

My thoughts and prayers are with those in Atlantic Canada, who are currently being forced to speak to each other like it's 1994.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Like, what's a landline? Who has those?

Atlantic Canada rn
James McLeod @TelegramJames

Atlantic Canada rn

Reply Retweet Favorite

What do you do with your hands when your phone is useless?

all of atlantic canada right now
Julia Wright @thewrightpage

all of atlantic canada right now

Reply Retweet Favorite

Won't someone please think of the Pokémon?

I can only play Pokemon Go within range of my home wifi. Anyone have a 300' Ethernet cable around? I have to raid stuff #telus #bell #outage
J. Lawrence @NationOfJason

I can only play Pokemon Go within range of my home wifi. Anyone have a 300' Ethernet cable around? I have to raid stuff #telus #bell #outage

Reply Retweet Favorite

We are reaching crisis levels of cellphone-less panic.

Atlantic Canada handling a crisis rn
Erin Hopkins @HopkinsErin

Atlantic Canada handling a crisis rn

Reply Retweet Favorite

Best to just bunker down with some canned goods and a tin foil hat.

So... no phone services for any providers in Atlantic Canada, AND 911 service is down? It's the end of days.
Syd Winchester 📚🐝 @syddwinchester

So... no phone services for any providers in Atlantic Canada, AND 911 service is down? It's the end of days.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And just sadly stare at your phone.

Hey Internets. It's me, Ryan, a Rogers customer in Atlantic Canada right now.
Ryan Merry @SoxMerry

Hey Internets. It's me, Ryan, a Rogers customer in Atlantic Canada right now.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or maybe Justin Trudeau is free to help?

Hi @JustinTrudeau, please send federal aid to Atlantic Canada. All our cellphones are broken. Thanks.
Sean Joudry @seanjoudry

Hi @JustinTrudeau, please send federal aid to Atlantic Canada. All our cellphones are broken. Thanks.

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is a fair question.

Sooo... Has anyone unplugged Atlantic Canada and plugged it back in or...?
Katt Riddle @Katteri

Sooo... Has anyone unplugged Atlantic Canada and plugged it back in or...?

Reply Retweet Favorite

There's no word on a fix right now, but the outage is creating a ripple effect.

We're aware of an issue impacting our services and are currently investigating to restore. Thank you for your patience.
Bell Aliant @Bell_Aliant

We're aware of an issue impacting our services and are currently investigating to restore. Thank you for your patience.

Reply Retweet Favorite

There are reports of bank and airlines encountering problems due to the outage.

@Bell and @TELUS networks appear to be down across #Atlantic Canada. This is impacting @TD_Canada locations-will update when issue resolved.
Scott Belton @scott_belton

@Bell and @TELUS networks appear to be down across #Atlantic Canada. This is impacting @TD_Canada locations-will update when issue resolved.

Reply Retweet Favorite

So thank goodness for Twitter.

God help Atlantic Canada. We can't call or text but we can tweet about it. And won't stop either.
Cahhrles @SmokesIndoors

God help Atlantic Canada. We can't call or text but we can tweet about it. And won't stop either.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or else all this snark would have nowhere to go.

atlantic canada rn
ally @lushlifesus

atlantic canada rn

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

