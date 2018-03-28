This Mom Who Breastfed At Her Own Hockey Game Is Canada's New Hero

Share On more Share On more

People can't get enough of this photo showing a Canadian mom breastfeeding her baby girl in between periods of her hockey game.

The woman is Serah Small, a hockey player and teacher in Grande Prairie, Alberta. The photo shows her in the change room, feeding her 8-week-old baby.

It was shared by Milky Way Lactation Services, which said, "This is what self-care and breastfeeding looks like."

"I felt my milk come in and leak as I played and between periods I would strip down to feed my 8-week-old babe," Small told Milky Way.

"Being a mom is absolutely amazing and I'm so happy I got to do something I absolutely love while still meeting my baby's needs," she added. "Our bodies are amazing and this weekend was the first time I truly appreciated mine."

She told CBC News that her teammates didn't bat an eye, either.

"We just continued getting ready. It wasn't a big deal, other than they thought she was so cute. So that was it, it was normal," she told CBC.