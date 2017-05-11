Ottawa’s City Hall Raised An Anti-Abortion Flag And People Are Not Happy

The flag was raised for the March for Life, an annual anti-abortion rally run by Campaign Life Coalition that takes place on Parliament Hill.

My municipal government should be protecting my constitutional rights as a woman, not flying a pro-life flag over #ottawa city hall.

@JimWatsonOttawa a pro-life flag at city hall is incredibly disappointing to see. Does this reflect the City of Ottawa's official stance?

@JimWatsonOttawa you do not represent Me nor Ottawa by flying a pro life flag and declaring this day respect for life... disgusted by this

I am disgusted that a misogynist group has been allowed to raise its flag on Ottawa's city hall. @JimWatsonOttawa

8. Seven city councillors released a joint statement while the flag was still up, saying they were “outraged” and demanding it be removed.

The pro-life flag at City Hall today needs to come down immediately. Here's a joint statement on the matter.… https://t.co/ScTErfhrjX — Tobi Nussbaum (@tobi_nussbaum)

“Safe access to abortion is a fundamental and constitutionally-protected right enjoyed by all women in Canada,” the statement said.

Abortion has been completely legal in Canada since 1988 and is covered under all provincial and territorial health insurance plans.

The councillors said the flag violated the city’s own flag-raising policy, which states proclamations will not be made for “matters that are politically or religiously motivated or represent individual conviction.”

