Ottawa’s City Hall Raised An Anti-Abortion Flag And People Are Not Happy

1. An anti-abortion flag was raised in front of Ottawa’s City Hall on Thursday morning and advocates want to know why the city allowed it.
The flag was raised for the March for Life, an annual anti-abortion rally run by Campaign Life Coalition that takes place on Parliament Hill.
2. LifeSiteNews.com, a conservative anti-abortion and anti-LGBT website founded by Campaign Life Coalition, posted a video showing city personnel raising the flag.
3. It was taken down in the afternoon.
4. Reaction on social media was swift, with people asking why the city would lend support to anti-abortion activists.
8. Seven city councillors released a joint statement while the flag was still up, saying they were “outraged” and demanding it be removed.
The pro-life flag at City Hall today needs to come down immediately. Here's a joint statement on the matter.… https://t.co/ScTErfhrjX— Tobi Nussbaum (@tobi_nussbaum)
“Safe access to abortion is a fundamental and constitutionally-protected right enjoyed by all women in Canada,” the statement said.
Abortion has been completely legal in Canada since 1988 and is covered under all provincial and territorial health insurance plans.
The councillors said the flag violated the city’s own flag-raising policy, which states proclamations will not be made for “matters that are politically or religiously motivated or represent individual conviction.”
9. Mayor Jim Watson tweeted that he asked the City Clerk’s Office to review the policy and that he supports a woman’s right to choose.
@ldobsonhughes I have always and will always support a women's right to choose. I share the concern about the flag & asked for a review— Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa)
BuzzFeed Canada has reached out to City Hall for further comment.
10. In the meantime, people have started tweeting with the hashtag #JimLostMyVote.
11. “It was really quite stunning to see that our city is flying a flag that represents so few people,” Catherine Macnab, Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Ottawa, told BuzzFeed Canada.
Macnab said the flag raising may have violated the policy on politically-motivated groups since Campaign Life Coalition works to promote anti-abortion candidates.
“It contributes to the stigma that abortion is somehow a secret, or hidden, or rare,” said Macnab. “It’s just really distressing that the city would take a stand against abortion.”
She added the move is particularly surprising given the city has come under fire for not doing more to protect patients from harassment by protesters at clinics. Macnab also pointed out that one in three Canadian women will have an abortion in their lifetimes.