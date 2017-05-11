Get Our App!
Which "Modern Family" House Do You Belong In?
17 Unsettling Random Facts That’ll Freak You The…
This Guy Made The Most Epic Car Commercial To Sell…
Mormon Missionary Probz video
21 Times Cartoons Made You Ask "Wait, Who Let This…
26 Times Australian Animals Just Took Things Way…
A Definitive Ranking Of The Planets By How Fucking…
Ottawa’s City Hall Raised An Anti-Abortion Flag And…
This "Wheel Of Fortune" Puzzle Is Confusing The…

Ottawa’s City Hall Raised An Anti-Abortion Flag And People Are Not Happy

“I am disgusted.”

Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

1. An anti-abortion flag was raised in front of Ottawa’s City Hall on Thursday morning and advocates want to know why the city allowed it.

An anti-abortion flag was raised in front of Ottawa's City Hall on Thursday morning and advocates want to know why the city allowed it.

View this image ›

Twitter: @KnowPPO

The flag was raised for the March for Life, an annual anti-abortion rally run by Campaign Life Coalition that takes place on Parliament Hill.

2. LifeSiteNews.com, a conservative anti-abortion and anti-LGBT website founded by Campaign Life Coalition, posted a video showing city personnel raising the flag.

LifeSiteNews.com, a conservative anti-abortion and anti-LGBT website founded by Campaign Life Coalition, posted a video showing city personnel raising the flag.

View this image ›

youtube.com

3. It was taken down in the afternoon.

4. Reaction on social media was swift, with people asking why the city would lend support to anti-abortion activists.

@JimWatsonOttawa you do not represent Me nor Ottawa by flying a pro life flag and declaring this day respect for life... disgusted by this

— Kristin Armstrong (@KArmstrong2)

I am disgusted that a misogynist group has been allowed to raise its flag on Ottawa's city hall. @JimWatsonOttawa

— Meaghan (@cosmiclibrary)

8. Seven city councillors released a joint statement while the flag was still up, saying they were “outraged” and demanding it be removed.

The pro-life flag at City Hall today needs to come down immediately. Here's a joint statement on the matter.… https://t.co/ScTErfhrjX

— Tobi Nussbaum (@tobi_nussbaum)

“Safe access to abortion is a fundamental and constitutionally-protected right enjoyed by all women in Canada,” the statement said.

Abortion has been completely legal in Canada since 1988 and is covered under all provincial and territorial health insurance plans.

The councillors said the flag violated the city’s own flag-raising policy, which states proclamations will not be made for “matters that are politically or religiously motivated or represent individual conviction.”

9. Mayor Jim Watson tweeted that he asked the City Clerk’s Office to review the policy and that he supports a woman’s right to choose.

@ldobsonhughes I have always and will always support a women's right to choose. I share the concern about the flag & asked for a review

— Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa)

BuzzFeed Canada has reached out to City Hall for further comment.

10. In the meantime, people have started tweeting with the hashtag #JimLostMyVote.

@JimWatsonOttawa #jimlostmyvote #myottawaisprochoice

— Lise-Anne Léveillé (@LaLiseAnne)

11. “It was really quite stunning to see that our city is flying a flag that represents so few people,” Catherine Macnab, Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Ottawa, told BuzzFeed Canada.

"It was really quite stunning to see that our city is flying a flag that represents so few people," Catherine Macnab, Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Ottawa, told BuzzFeed Canada.

View this image ›

youtube.com

Macnab said the flag raising may have violated the policy on politically-motivated groups since Campaign Life Coalition works to promote anti-abortion candidates.

“It contributes to the stigma that abortion is somehow a secret, or hidden, or rare,” said Macnab. “It’s just really distressing that the city would take a stand against abortion.”

She added the move is particularly surprising given the city has come under fire for not doing more to protect patients from harassment by protesters at clinics. Macnab also pointed out that one in three Canadian women will have an abortion in their lifetimes.

12. A 2016 poll found that 57% of Canadians support access to abortion, and only 3% believe it should not be allowed “no matter what circumstances exist.”

Anti-abortion protest flag really is flying in Ottawa. Why @mayorjimwatson?

— PPO (@KnowPPO)

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
People Keep Comparing This Dutch Politician To Justin Trudeau

by Lauren Strapagiel

Connect With Canada
More News
More News
Now Buzzing