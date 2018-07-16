 back to top
Here Are All The New Emojis Coming To iPhones Later This Year

Even more hair options!

Lauren Strapagiel
World Emoji Day is this Tuesday, and Apple has given us a preview of what's coming in the next emoji update.

Although Apple hasn't said exactly when they'll be available, the company just released images of new emojis, which will include more hair options, new animals, and new foods. In total, there are 70 new emojis coming (even more if you count the skin tone variations).

New emojis are determined by the Unicode Consortium and this new group will come out with the Unicode 11 update. The last time Apple users got new emojis was October 2017.

Here's what to expect.

Bald heads:

Apple

Curly hair:

Apple

Red hair:

Apple
Gray hair:

Apple

Cupcake:

Apple

Party hat smiley:

Apple

Pleading eyes:

Apple
Kangaroo:

Apple

Lettuce:

Apple

Lobster:

Apple

Superheroes:

Apple
Mango:

Apple

Moon cake:

Apple

Nazar amulet (to ward off an evil eye):

Apple
Parrot:

Apple

Peacock:

Apple

Infinity symbol:

Apple

Triple-heart smiley:

Apple

Softball:

Apple

CORRECTION

The new emoji above is a softball. We regret the error in sports ball knowledge.


Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

