Are These The Worst Halloween Candy Or Nah?

The scariest part of Halloween.

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Around Halloween, people love to debate the scourge upon our palates that is candy corn.

But here in Canada, we are way beyond that.
Bhofack2 / Getty Images

Because we know the real Halloween villain is Kerr's Molasses Kisses, the worst "candy" ever made.

It was always these things left to rot in the bottom of your haul after the actual candy had been eaten.

I once lost a baby tooth attempting to eat one of these suckers. So this is personal.

Now the "debate" has reared its sticky head again with a piece in the National Post calling for an end to the kisses.

But Kerr's is not having it.

@TristinHopper Ouch...

They know they are ~controversial~ and they do not give one fuck.

@LogicalStress We've always known they were polarizing, it's just the burden we have to bear.

And they've managed to find people on Twitter who actually like the vile things.

@flamesforums Preach, my friend! #MolassesKissesForever

Apparently there are Canadians who enjoy spending Halloween picking molasses candy out of their teeth.

@cathmckenna Welcome to the club, where no one is ever shamed for their Molasses Kisses consumption and more is alw… https://t.co/UKP2Kt67vB

Honestly, it's all quite offensive.

@Kidsdoc1Rick Definitely not the only one!

  2. Settle this. Are Kerr's Molasses Kisses good or nah?

Are These The Worst Halloween Candy Or Nah?

Settle this. Are Kerr's Molasses Kisses good or nah?
Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

