You Will Now See Calorie Counts On Menus Everywhere And People Have Thoughts

Starting on Monday, chain restaurants and other locations across the US that sell food, like coffeehouses and supermarket salad bars, will have to include calorie count information on their menus.



The rule is courtesy of Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, and is being put into place uninhibited by the current administration. It applies to any restaurant chain with at least 20 locations that have the same name, and it's not just restaurants — the rule includes movie theaters, grocery stores, vending machines, and any location that provides food or drink.

Calories counts are now mandatory on menus, and other nutritional information, such as fat and carbohydrates, must be made available on the premises.



"Consumers can also ask these establishments for additional nutritional information — provided, for example, as a booklet, handout or in electronic form — that includes the amount of sodium, fiber, sugars, total carbohydrates, saturated fat and protein for any standard menu item," according to the FDA.

Although some places around the country have already made this labeling mandatory — notably, New York City — this is the first time it will be enforced nationwide. Some chains have already been providing this information, such as McDonald's, Panera Bread, and Starbucks.