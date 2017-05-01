This Woman Is Making Nude Lingerie For People Of Colour

Arash Moallemi

Nude lingerie serves a purpose — whether to be hidden under a white t-shirt or create the illusion of skin under sheer fabric. But for women of colour, it can be impossible to find "nude" tones not made for white people.

"Growing up as a black woman you’re told to just wear black, but that doesn’t always work," said Carter Taylor. "When I was wearing a lace top I just wanted it to look like it’s my skin."

She looked for nude lingerie that matched her skin, but no luck.

"I looked all over Montreal and Toronto because I figured, it’s so simple, I must be able to find it, I just haven’t looked hard enough."