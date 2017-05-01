Sections

This Woman Is Making Nude Lingerie For People Of Colour

She wants women of colour to "cherish their skin tone, no matter how dark it is, or how light it is."

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

This is Chantal Carter Taylor, and she knows how frustrating it is for women of colour to find "nude" lingerie.

Originally from Montreal, she's been working as a stylist in Toronto. But she noticed that she was left out of certain trends.

"Whenever nude trends were being discussed, it didn’t relate to me, or wasn’t for me," she told BuzzFeed Canada.

Nude lingerie serves a purpose — whether to be hidden under a white t-shirt or create the illusion of skin under sheer fabric. But for women of colour, it can be impossible to find "nude" tones not made for white people.

"Growing up as a black woman you’re told to just wear black, but that doesn’t always work," said Carter Taylor. "When I was wearing a lace top I just wanted it to look like it’s my skin."

She looked for nude lingerie that matched her skin, but no luck.

"I looked all over Montreal and Toronto because I figured, it’s so simple, I must be able to find it, I just haven’t looked hard enough."

Carter Taylor is the brains behind Love & Nudes, a line of flesh-toned panties and bras that women of colour can actually wear.

Arash Moallemi

The just-launched line come in four tones. And while it started as a way to fill a gap in the market, Love & Nudes has become about so much more.

Lova & Nudes

"Sometimes women don’t even know there should be a nude for them, because it’s been defined as beige for so long."

"People of colour are bleaching their skin to be lighter, to fit into a standard of beauty that North American society dictates," she said. "This line became about empowering women of colour to cherish their skin tone, no matter how dark it is, or how light it is."

The company raised funds on Indiegogo, then found a manufacturer in Colombia that employs single mothers.

"That really, really resonated with me because I was a single mother, too," said Carter Taylor.

And the response has been amazing, she said, which proved to her she's not the only woman looking for a true nude.

"People have been saying its about time," she said. "So it’s like, I’m not crazy."

The line is available on the Love & Nudes website, with panties costing $35 and bras going for $95 (CAD).

"I just want to have a platform where we celebrate women of colour. It’s not just about bras and panties, it’s about celebrating who we are and living loudly and boldly."

Arash Moallemi

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

