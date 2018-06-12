 back to top

People Say They'll Boycott Kat Von D Makeup Over Her Anti-Vaccination Stance

The makeup mogul is pregnant and said she plans to raise her baby vegan and without vaccines.

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

Some beauty lovers are threatening a boycott of Kat Von D cosmetics after the woman behind the brand, who is pregnant, announced she isn't planning on vaccinating her baby.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Last week, Von D posted an Instagram photo of her belly along with a message about her "personal approach to pregnancy."

She wrote about how she and her husband had decided to ditch their doctor and go with a midwife for an at-home water birth, and that she&#x27;s often experienced backlash and criticism for her life choices.She also said she intends to raise &quot;a vegan child, without vaccinations.&quot;Perhaps sensing another impending backlash, she concluded by saying, &quot;if you don’t dig a certain something about what I post, i kindly ask that you press the unfollow button and move the fuck on.&quot;&quot;So before anyone of you feel inspired to tell me how to do this, I would appreciate you keeping your unsolicited criticism to yourself.&quot;A spokesperson for Kat Von D Beauty declined to comment to BuzzFeed News.
She wrote about how she and her husband had decided to ditch their doctor and go with a midwife for an at-home water birth, and that she's often experienced backlash and criticism for her life choices.

She also said she intends to raise "a vegan child, without vaccinations."

Perhaps sensing another impending backlash, she concluded by saying, "if you don’t dig a certain something about what I post, i kindly ask that you press the unfollow button and move the fuck on."

"So before anyone of you feel inspired to tell me how to do this, I would appreciate you keeping your unsolicited criticism to yourself."

A spokesperson for Kat Von D Beauty declined to comment to BuzzFeed News.

I knew the minute we announced our pregnancy that we would be bombarded with unsolicited advice.
Some good and some questionable - unsolicited none the less.
I also was prepared for the backlash and criticism we would get if we decided to be open about our personal approach to our pregnancy. My own Father flipped out on me when I told him we decided to ditch our doctor and go with a midwife instead.
If you don’t know what it’s like have people around you think you are ridiculous, try being openly vegan.
And, if you don’t know what it’s like to have the entire world openly criticize, judge, throw uninformed opinions, and curse you - try being an openly pregnant vegan on Instagram, having a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula, who has the intention of raising a vegan child, without vaccinations.
My point being: I already know what it’s like to make life choices that are not the same as the majority. So your negative comments are not going influence my choices - actual research and educating myself will - which i am diligently doing.
This is my body. This is our child. And this is our pregnancy journey.
Feel free to follow me on here if you like what I’m about - whether it’s tattooing, lipstick, Animal Rights, sobriety, feminism, ridiculous gothiness, black flower gardening, cats, or my adorable husband.
But if you don’t dig a certain something about what I post, i kindly ask that you press the unfollow button and move the fuck on.
So before anyone of you feel inspired to tell me how to do this, I would appreciate you keeping your unsolicited criticism to yourself.
More importantly, for those who have amazing positive energy to send my way, I will gladly and graciously receive it with love! X

The comments on Von D's post have turned into a debate about vaccines — which, by the way, are safe, effective, and save millions of lives.

Vaccination is a tricky subject because it's a parenting choice that also affects other children and adults. Too many unvaccinated people in the population increases the risk of outbreaks of diseases like measles, and reduces the effectiveness of herd immunity.

Some people can't get vaccinated because they are too young (like newborns), or because they have a health condition or weakened immune system.

Herd immunity — where almost everyone in the population is vaccinated — can help stop the spread of diseases to people who can't be vaccinated for health reasons.

Now, in addition to criticizing her anti-vaccination stance, people are suggesting a boycott of Von D's makeup.

Kat Von d is an anti vaxxer so I guess I have to boycott another brand lmao
Kat Von d is an anti vaxxer so I guess I have to boycott another brand lmao

Kat Von D makeup has a cult following, so it's clear people are very upset if they're boycotting.

I can't believe that Kat Von D isn't gonna vaccinate her kids. Absolute madness. Gutted as I've only recently bought her 10 year anniversary palette. Looks like I'm gonna have to boycott her brand. I don't like injections but I know they're vital for not only me, but others.
I can't believe that Kat Von D isn't gonna vaccinate her kids. Absolute madness. Gutted as I've only recently bought her 10 year anniversary palette. Looks like I'm gonna have to boycott her brand. I don't like injections but I know they're vital for not only me, but others.

Being vegan and cruelty-free, Kat Von D cosmetics are often seen as an ethical choice. But some people no longer feel that way.

Q: Will you boycott Kat Von D after she revealed herself to be an anti-vaxxer?
Q: Will you boycott Kat Von D after she revealed herself to be an anti-vaxxer?

Others think people are just jumping on the latest drama bandwagon.

You guys are really boycotting Kat Von D because she doesn’t want to vax her child? So you gonna research everyone else who doesn’t vax and stop buying their stuff as well? Y’all some wave riders lol. Just like y’all said boycott Kanye but his album number 1. 😂
You guys are really boycotting Kat Von D because she doesn’t want to vax her child? So you gonna research everyone else who doesn’t vax and stop buying their stuff as well? Y’all some wave riders lol. Just like y’all said boycott Kanye but his album number 1. 😂

For a lot of people, however, this is a way bigger issue. One beauty vlogger, Caroline Hirons, posted an emotional message about her son's experience with mumps.

She wrote that her 23-year-old son had been rushed to the ER last summer, &quot;so dehydrated that the initial paramedic couldn&#x27;t find a vein.&quot; He was so feverish that he was hallucinating, she said. He ended up in critical care for a week.&quot;Now imagine he was a baby. Or someone with a compromised immune system,&quot; she wrote.&quot;When I see people like @thekatvond using their platform to promote raising her unborn child ‘without vaccinations,&#x27; I want her and the drones of ill-advised people underneath ... to see and know that this is the reality of ‘benign diseases.’ You have the absolute unbelievable arrogance of a ‘choice,’ because the rest of us responsible people/parents DID vaccinate.&quot;BuzzFeed News has reached out to Hirons for comment.The US started vaccinating for mumps in 1967 and there&#x27;s been a 99% reduction in mumps cases since then, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With two doses, the vaccine is about 88% effective at preventing the condition, which can cause symptoms like puffy cheeks and jaw due to swollen lymph nodes, fever, headaches, muscle aches, and fatigue.A study has linked vaccine refusal to recent outbreaks of measles and pertussis, also known as whooping cough, in the US.
She wrote that her 23-year-old son had been rushed to the ER last summer, "so dehydrated that the initial paramedic couldn't find a vein." He was so feverish that he was hallucinating, she said. He ended up in critical care for a week.

"Now imagine he was a baby. Or someone with a compromised immune system," she wrote.

"When I see people like @thekatvond using their platform to promote raising her unborn child ‘without vaccinations,' I want her and the drones of ill-advised people underneath ... to see and know that this is the reality of ‘benign diseases.’ You have the absolute unbelievable arrogance of a ‘choice,’ because the rest of us responsible people/parents DID vaccinate."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Hirons for comment.

The US started vaccinating for mumps in 1967 and there's been a 99% reduction in mumps cases since then, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With two doses, the vaccine is about 88% effective at preventing the condition, which can cause symptoms like puffy cheeks and jaw due to swollen lymph nodes, fever, headaches, muscle aches, and fatigue.

A study has linked vaccine refusal to recent outbreaks of measles and pertussis, also known as whooping cough, in the US.

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

