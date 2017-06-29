Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

These Tiny Versions Of Iconic Canadian Foods Are The Cutest Lil' Things

I just want to *nom* them.

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

Is this not the cutest lil' Montreal smoked meat sandwich you've ever seen?

Jennifer Robeson

And what about this itty-bitty, bite-size caesar with all the fixings?

Jennifer Robeson

These are the work of clay artist Jennifer Robeson, who made a whole set of miniature Canadian classics for Canada 150.

It all started when she did a 100-day project challenge, where she made a clay sculpture of food every day for 100 days. When the organizer of the Terroir culinary symposium saw them, Robeson was asked to make a special series of Canadian foods.
Jennifer Robeson

It all started when she did a 100-day project challenge, where she made a clay sculpture of food every day for 100 days. When the organizer of the Terroir culinary symposium saw them, Robeson was asked to make a special series of Canadian foods.

Which is how we got these perfect fiddleheads.

Jennifer Robeson

And this one-bite lobster roll.

Jennifer Robeson

"I focussed on all kinds of iconic Canadian foods," Robeson told BuzzFeed Canada.

Jennifer Robeson

There were hiccups, though.

"There was one that I failed at miserably, which was butter tarts," she said."I kept buying them from different places and eating them and examining them," but they were just too difficult to recreate in clay.
Jennifer Robeson

"There was one that I failed at miserably, which was butter tarts," she said.

"I kept buying them from different places and eating them and examining them," but they were just too difficult to recreate in clay.

Nanaimo bars, though? No problem.

Jennifer Robeson

Her personal favourite to eat is Kraft Dinner, which she made in her preferred way — topped with ketchup.

"I think it’s just a classic, there’s lots of ways you can dress it up as an adult eating person," said Robeson.
Jennifer Robeson

"I think it’s just a classic, there’s lots of ways you can dress it up as an adult eating person," said Robeson.

Her show at Terroir — which included a print of this A&W Teen Burger — had people oohing and awwing, and now she's being asked to make all kinds of tiny treats.

Jennifer Robeson

You can see more of Robeson's work on her website, Instagram, and Etsy page.

[h/t G Adventures blog]
Jennifer Robeson

[h/t G Adventures blog]

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With CanadaNews