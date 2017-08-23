 go to content
Here's Justin Trudeau Made Out Of Butter Because Why Not

I mean, sure.

Lauren Strapagiel
Hey, remember that time Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, held a couple of baby pandas?

Justin Trudeau/Twitter

Well now it's been immortalized* in butter. Butter.

Gregg (Scooter) Korek/CNE

*I assume it will eventually melt or be put on toast or whatever.

Trutter (Butdeau?) is on display at the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto, along with this year's crop of butter sculptures.

Gregg (Scooter) Korek/CNE

He was created as part of this year's theme, “Wild in The 6,” featuring viral Toronto animals like the pandas and the capybara that escaped from the High Park Zoo.

Gregg (Scooter) Korek/CNE

Not to mention the Ikea Monkey, Darwin.

Gregg (Scooter) Korek/CNE

The 2,700 pounds of butter used this year were sculpted by artists David Salazar, Olenka Kleban, Laird Henderson, and Bailey Henderson.

But of course it's butter Trudeau that's getting the most ~buzz~.

Vanessa Seneriches @fuschiabird

Bow down #ikeamonkey and our sexy Prime Minister immortalized in #butter #sculpture @LetsGoToTheEX

Because, well, it's Trudeau made of butter.

Gregg (Scooter) Korek/CNE

Butdeau will be on display until Sept. 4 if you want to gaze upon his creamy visage yourself.

Gregg (Scooter) Korek/CNE

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

