The Canadian Government Is Hip And Knows So Many Words For Weed

Including "dank krippy."

Lauren Strapagiel
Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters

With legalization around the corner, the government of Canada put together a handy guide with everything you need to know about marijuana.

It's being promoted as a way to bone up before talking to your teens about ~drugs~.

It goes through the effects of pot on the body:

canada.ca

As well as the various ways to consume it:

canada.ca

But, by far, the most useful and mockable part is a very thorough list of all the slang names for cannabis.

It starts off sort of normal.

  • pot
  • bud
  • wax

But then...

  • errl
  • purp
  • keef
  • dope
  • herb
  • joint
  • rosin
  • spliff
  • trees
  • boom
  • weed
  • ganja
  • reefer
  • doobie
  • shatter
  • budder
  • gangster
  • Mary Jane (MJ)
  • dank or dank krippy


Dank krippy!

Thank you, government of Canada, for this blessing we're all enjoying very much.

It's great to know you're so with it.

