The Canadian Government Is Hip And Knows So Many Words For Weed

With legalization around the corner, the government of Canada put together a handy guide with everything you need to know about marijuana.
It's being promoted as a way to bone up before talking to your teens about ~drugs~.
It goes through the effects of pot on the body:
As well as the various ways to consume it:
But, by far, the most useful and mockable part is a very thorough list of all the slang names for cannabis.
It starts off sort of normal.
- pot
- bud
- wax
But then...
- errl
- purp
- keef
- dope
- herb
- joint
- rosin
- spliff
- trees
- boom
- weed
- ganja
- reefer
- doobie
- shatter
- budder
- gangster
- Mary Jane (MJ)
- dank or dank krippy
Dank krippy!
Thank you, government of Canada, for this blessing we're all enjoying very much.
It's great to know you're so with it.
