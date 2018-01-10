The Canadian Government Is Hip And Knows So Many Words For Weed

With legalization around the corner, the government of Canada put together a handy guide with everything you need to know about marijuana. It's being promoted as a way to bone up before talking to your teens about ~drugs~.

Blunts, pipes and spliffs are all ways to smoke #cannabis. Before talking to your teen, get informed:… https://t.co/qTQYnqzebY

It goes through the effects of pot on the body:

As well as the various ways to consume it:

But, by far, the most useful and mockable part is a very thorough list of all the slang names for cannabis. It starts off sort of normal. pot



bud



wax

But then... errl



purp



keef



dope



herb



joint



rosin



spliff



trees



boom



weed



ganja



reefer



doobie



shatter



budder



gangster



Mary Jane (MJ)



dank or dank krippy



Dank krippy! Thank you, government of Canada, for this blessing we're all enjoying very much.

"errl,""purp" and "dank krippy" are slang terms for marijuana that I just learned from the federal government https://t.co/XGGswE03WW

It's great to know you're so with it.

@DougSaunders What?! No whacky tabacky?

