This Indie Designers Says Indigo Totally Ripped Off Their Design

Fairgoods' brand director Shauna Hartsook told BuzzFeed Canada she spotted the Indigo version while shopping for a gift last weekend.

"There was a whole display, it seemed like 20 different products with that logo," she said. The Fairgoods products date back to 2014.

"I was pretty instantly just angry, because it’s pretty blatant to me how much of a ripoff it was."

Fairgoods has sent Indigo a cease and desist letter but have yet to hear back. Indigo has not yet replied to BuzzFeed Canada's request for comment.