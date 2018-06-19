This is Raider, and a viral post about him being a very good boy has become a powerful reminder of the importance of service dogs.
Raider and his mom, 20-year-old Tessa Connaughton, live in the Bay Area.
As per his training, Raider went looking for help, but the woman he found just swatted him away.
Connaughton's story was reshared on Twitter, where it went viral all over again.
Often the only thing we're told about service dogs is to leave them alone and let them work, but seeing one alone is the rare time you should act, she said.
Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.