Halifax Is Removing A Statue Of Its Racist Founder

Halifax's city council has voted to take down a statue of Edward Cornwallis, the city's founder and a dark symbol of colonialism.

Cornwallis was a British military officer credited with founding Halifax in 1749 on unceded land of the Mi'kmaq.

He also issued what's called the "scalping proclamation," which offered a bounty for every Mi'kmaq person killed. He also established a bounty for Mi'kmaq women and children taken prisoner.



The statue sits in a park also named for Cornwallis, and the council voted 12–4 in favour of placing the figure in storage.



The statue has become a focal point for Indigenous activism in Halifax, and over the summer, hundreds of people attended a "Removing Cornwallis" protest. At one point during the protest, Halifax Mayor Mike Savage elected to have the statue temporarily covered over threats of it being toppled.