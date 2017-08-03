You Can Take A Dance Class With Fuzzy Lil' Alpacas At This Canadian Farm

A farm in Manitoba is offering dance classes with alpacas, and honestly, can you think of a more charming thing?
313 Farms, in Anola, just east of Winnipeg, lets you get your sweat on while hanging out with these fuzzy beans.
Ann Patman, who owns the farm with her husband, got the idea from her time working at a dance studio.
Classes include "Mommy, the Alpacas, & Me," "Poppin' Pacas" (a hip-hop class), and "Paca Pilates."
But the best part, obviously, is that the alpacas hang out while you work out.
"If you’re working hard and you’re sweating and you look up and there’s an alpaca looking at you, it makes it a lot easier."
And so far, Patman says her students have been loving it, especially parents.
Every class includes 15 minutes at the end for pets, selfies, and alpaca hugs.
Because how could you resist a face like this?
