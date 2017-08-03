Sections

You Can Take A Dance Class With Fuzzy Lil' Alpacas At This Canadian Farm

Sign me up.

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

A farm in Manitoba is offering dance classes with alpacas, and honestly, can you think of a more charming thing?

Facebook: 313Farms

313 Farms, in Anola, just east of Winnipeg, lets you get your sweat on while hanging out with these fuzzy beans.

Facebook: 313Farms

Ann Patman, who owns the farm with her husband, got the idea from her time working at a dance studio.

Students would often come to visit the alpacas, so why not combine the two? The farm has nine alpacas, and they enjoy the classes as much as the humans. "They're so friendly and the kids love them and they really love the kids," Patman told BuzzFeed Canada.
Facebook: 313Farms

Students would often come to visit the alpacas, so why not combine the two?

The farm has nine alpacas, and they enjoy the classes as much as the humans.

"They’re so friendly and the kids love them and they really love the kids," Patman told BuzzFeed Canada.

Classes include "Mommy, the Alpacas, & Me," "Poppin' Pacas" (a hip-hop class), and "Paca Pilates."

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

But the best part, obviously, is that the alpacas hang out while you work out.

"They're not intrusive, but they come up to you and sniff you," said Patman. Patman said they just make exercising way more fun and some routines even include stopping for some pets.
Facebook: 313Farms

"They’re not intrusive, but they come up to you and sniff you," said Patman.

Patman said they just make exercising way more fun and some routines even include stopping for some pets.

"If you’re working hard and you’re sweating and you look up and there’s an alpaca looking at you, it makes it a lot easier."

Facebook: 313Farms

And so far, Patman says her students have been loving it, especially parents.

"The parents think it's hilarious. The little kids love it," said Patman. "And the alpacas love it because the kids are smaller than them."
Facebook: 313Farms

"The parents think it's hilarious. The little kids love it," said Patman. "And the alpacas love it because the kids are smaller than them."

Every class includes 15 minutes at the end for pets, selfies, and alpaca hugs.

Facebook: 313Farms

Because how could you resist a face like this?

Facebook: 313Farms

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

