Skippy Peanut Butter Has Been Discontinued In Canada And People Are Overly Upset

Bye Skippy.

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

Canadians are just now realizing that Skippy peanut butter has been discontinued in Canada, and they are not happy.

@Skippy WHY U GOTTA DO THIS 🇨🇦🥜
slaney @austinslaney10

@Skippy WHY U GOTTA DO THIS 🇨🇦🥜

Reply Retweet Favorite

Skippy actually stopped shipping to Canada last fall, apparently because there just weren't enough "devoted lovers" up here.

@MonctonSpidey We're sad to say SKIPPY® was discontinued in Canada b/c there weren't enough devoted lovers like you… https://t.co/kgUo7CN9jU
SKIPPY Peanut Butter @Skippy

@MonctonSpidey We're sad to say SKIPPY® was discontinued in Canada b/c there weren't enough devoted lovers like you… https://t.co/kgUo7CN9jU

Reply Retweet Favorite

But thanks to a CBC News article, we are now collectively waking up to our cold, dark, Skippy-less reality.

Skippy peanut butter is being discontinued in Canada. Prayer vigil tonight for the victims of this senseless act.
Sheila @shewitsch

Skippy peanut butter is being discontinued in Canada. Prayer vigil tonight for the victims of this senseless act.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It was an incredibly difficult decision to withdraw Skippy peanut butter from the Canadian market," a spokesperson told CBC News.

I'M SO UPSET. SKIPPY PEANUT BUTTER WAS DISCONTINUED IN CANADA 😭😭 WHYYY IT WAS THE BEST KIND 😭😭😭
Mackenzie @sukinasenpai

I'M SO UPSET. SKIPPY PEANUT BUTTER WAS DISCONTINUED IN CANADA 😭😭 WHYYY IT WAS THE BEST KIND 😭😭😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

And now people are reportedly hoarding what's left on shelves.

. @Skippy Excuse me. You don't sell PB in Canada anymore?! I'm going to die. What am I supposed to eat, KRAFT?! JIF?! Ugh. #peanutontop :(
jayboa @BlueJaysJesus

. @Skippy Excuse me. You don't sell PB in Canada anymore?! I'm going to die. What am I supposed to eat, KRAFT?! JIF?! Ugh. #peanutontop :(

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people started noticing the lack of Skippy months ago.

@Skippy Hello! I t cannot find skippy Peanut butter in any of my supermarkets; Are you guys still in Canada?
Candace Ferguson @Fergusonc3

@Skippy Hello! I t cannot find skippy Peanut butter in any of my supermarkets; Are you guys still in Canada?

Reply Retweet Favorite

And have presumably just been wallowing in sadness ever since.

I've been looking for @Skippy Peanut Butter for weeks and I just found out it's no longer sold in Canada. This is a… https://t.co/z4I2rolJ8G
Nicholas @Picolas

I've been looking for @Skippy Peanut Butter for weeks and I just found out it's no longer sold in Canada. This is a… https://t.co/z4I2rolJ8G

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is very serious for some people.

@Skippy Why no reference to dumping Canada as a site for selling Skippy!!! You explanation. Rude move! SHAME!!
RRWW @prairieboy99

@Skippy Why no reference to dumping Canada as a site for selling Skippy!!! You explanation. Rude move! SHAME!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Because, by now, remaining supplies are running out.

Dear @Skippy this was the last jar. This Canadian is super sad. Come back #dontgo lol
notaperfectmom @KatieSuvanto

Dear @Skippy this was the last jar. This Canadian is super sad. Come back #dontgo lol

Reply Retweet Favorite

Is a lack of sales to blame? Or is something more devious afoot?

Suspects sought in the disappearance of Skippy peanut butter in Canada.
Jake Reid @JakeAReid

Suspects sought in the disappearance of Skippy peanut butter in Canada.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Farewell, Skippy.

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

