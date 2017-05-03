Skippy Peanut Butter Has Been Discontinued In Canada And People Are Overly Upset

Canadians are just now realizing that Skippy peanut butter has been discontinued in Canada, and they are not happy.
Skippy actually stopped shipping to Canada last fall, apparently because there just weren't enough "devoted lovers" up here.
But thanks to a CBC News article, we are now collectively waking up to our cold, dark, Skippy-less reality.
"It was an incredibly difficult decision to withdraw Skippy peanut butter from the Canadian market," a spokesperson told CBC News.
And now people are reportedly hoarding what's left on shelves.
Some people started noticing the lack of Skippy months ago.
And have presumably just been wallowing in sadness ever since.
This is very serious for some people.
Because, by now, remaining supplies are running out.
Is a lack of sales to blame? Or is something more devious afoot?
