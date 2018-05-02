No One Knows How This Car Ended Up Dangling From A Bridge In Toronto

Police got the call about the car shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday. They found the car hanging from the Millwood Overpass Bridge in the city's east end. Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu told BuzzFeed News the car had been emptied out and had no engine or license plate. It was also surrounded by caution tape when police arrived. It appeared to be a blue sedan.

"One thing I can say is: It was done very skillfully," said Sidhu. Police: Right lane blocked on southbound Don Valley Parkway at Millwood Road due to car dangling from Millwood Bridge. https://t.co/mmmz19fGRA

There was originally some speculation that this was part of a movie shoot, but police said there were no permits issued for the area. It's now being treated as a mischief investigation, and Sidhu said police believe it was intended as some sort of prank. "It did involve significant usage of police resources and fire resources this morning, which is why we're using this as a mischief investigation," she said.

Police cut it down later that morning, sending it plunging to the ground. WATCH: The moment the mystery car was released from the underside of the Millwood or Leaside Bridge

Basically everyone's pretty confused. The moment fire crews cut down the dangling car from the Millwood Bridge. Like a scene out of a movie.

Capt. Adrian Ratushniak of Toronto Fire Services told CBC News he hasn't seen anything like this in his 30 years on the job. Toronto Mayor John Tory told a press conference he was "mystified" by the whole thing. Police are appealing to the public for any information on just how the car ended up hanging from a bridge.

One theory is that some university students took a prank too far, since it's been done before in other cities. @PeterAkman @ianabailey @TorontoPolice @CTVNews University of B.C. Engineering students did something similar 18 years ago. They used to do an annual #prank and this one was hanging a VW Beetle from the SkyTrain bridge to New West. https://t.co/HugKIMvTy3

In the meantime, it remains a mystery. ⚡️ “No one knows why this mysterious car was dangling off a bridge 🤔” Isn't it obvious? Spider-Man caught some bad guys and left them hanging in their car for the police to come and arrest them, but they must have jumped out and got away. https://t.co/uVGDabX3bt https://t.co/XSZzCsTj5N

