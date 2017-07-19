Sections

David Johnston Touched The Queen And Now Everyone Is Clutching Their Pearls

No touching!

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

Canada's governor general, David Johnston, is in the UK hanging with Queen Elizabeth in a final meeting before he steps down from the role in September.

Stefan Rousseau / AFP / Getty Images

And while he wore some notably jaunty socks, that's not what has people all in a tizzy about the visit.

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

That's because Johnston dared to touch the Queen. Like, with his filthy common hands.

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

Just look at this forbidden pawing.

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

There's a lot of etiquette when it comes to interacting with the Royal family. Not least of which is not laying your hands on them.

Netflix

The tabloids are perturbed.

Jeff Semple @JeffSempleGN

What was he thinking, helping a 91-year-old woman on some stairs?!

Thomas Daigle @thomasdaigle

Much debate. Such stirring.

CBC News Alerts @CBCAlerts

Clearly the polite option was to let the Queen slip and fall.

James @Habsj51

Manners shmanners, people.

Bairbre @Ceillimiss

What would you prefer, a toothless monarch or a touched monarch?

Ms. SmartyPants @MsSmartyPants42

We all know the answer.

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

