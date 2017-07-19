David Johnston Touched The Queen And Now Everyone Is Clutching Their Pearls

Canada's governor general, David Johnston, is in the UK hanging with Queen Elizabeth in a final meeting before he steps down from the role in September.
And while he wore some notably jaunty socks, that's not what has people all in a tizzy about the visit.
That's because Johnston dared to touch the Queen. Like, with his filthy common hands.
Just look at this forbidden pawing.
There's a lot of etiquette when it comes to interacting with the Royal family. Not least of which is not laying your hands on them.
The tabloids are perturbed.
What was he thinking, helping a 91-year-old woman on some stairs?!
Much debate. Such stirring.
Clearly the polite option was to let the Queen slip and fall.
Manners shmanners, people.
What would you prefer, a toothless monarch or a touched monarch?
Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.