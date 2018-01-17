This Guy Fooled The Montreal Police With A Car Made Of Snow

A prank intended to fool snow removers in Montreal snagged a much more delicious target: the cops.
This snow car was made by Montrealer Simon Laprise, a 33-year-old machinist and woodworker.
"I did the car to have fun expressing my creativity on that beautiful day," he said. It's illegal to park on the road during snow removal, and that's what probably attracted the police.
An officer was photographed checking out the car and, presumably, realizing you can't really ticket a car made of snow.
But they took it in stride. They left a note saying "you made our night!!!" with a smiley face.
The images have now gone viral, appearing on Reddit and several blogs.
