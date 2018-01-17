 back to top
This Guy Fooled The Montreal Police With A Car Made Of Snow

"You made our night!!!"

Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
A prank intended to fool snow removers in Montreal snagged a much more delicious target: the cops.

Maxim Tot

This snow car was made by Montrealer Simon Laprise, a 33-year-old machinist and woodworker.

Simon Laprise

"I am passionate about building and designing stuff," he told BuzzFeed Canada.

"I did the car to have fun expressing my creativity on that beautiful day," he said. It's illegal to park on the road during snow removal, and that's what probably attracted the police.

Simon Laprise

An officer was photographed checking out the car and, presumably, realizing you can't really ticket a car made of snow.

Maxim Tot

But they took it in stride. They left a note saying "you made our night!!!" with a smiley face.

Simon Laprise

The images have now gone viral, appearing on Reddit and several blogs.

Laprise said the attention has been overwhelming, and his computer even froze from all the messages he's getting."I meant to trick the snow removal guys. I was not expecting a ticket/note, much less it going viral."
Simon Laprise

"I meant to trick the snow removal guys. I was not expecting a ticket/note, much less it going viral."

