The Canadian Forces Just Shaded The Hell Out Of Trump And His Transgender Soldier Ban

Justin Tang / THE CANADIAN PRESS

The current policy for transgender service members has been in effect since 2012. The passage of bill C-16 this year, which extends human rights protections on the ground of gender expression and identity, has prompted the Forces to review that policy again.

But that's not to say discrimination and other issues don't exist, according to the Toronto Star. While transgender service members are able to wear the uniform of their choice, for example, it's still difficult to change names on medals. The Forces are also facing a lawsuit for allegedly failing to protect members from sexual assault and gender-based harassment.