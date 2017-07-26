Sections

The Canadian Forces Just Shaded The Hell Out Of Trump And His Transgender Soldier Ban

Shade alert.

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday that transgender people cannot service in the US military "in any capacity."

The policy angered many people, especially transgender people who have served in the military.
And from Canada came a most excellent subtweet from the Canadian Forces, reminding us that "all sexual orientations and gender identities" are welcome to join.

@CanadianForces Oh the Shade #resist
@CanadianForces Oh the Shade #resist

@CanadianForces
@CanadianForces

People were very into it.

@CanadianForces

@CanadianForces @arnettwill WAY TO RUB IT IN, CANADA.
@CanadianForces @arnettwill WAY TO RUB IT IN, CANADA.

The Canadian Forces have allowed LGBT-identified people to serve openly since 1992.

The current policy for transgender service members has been in effect since 2012. The passage of bill C-16 this year, which extends human rights protections on the ground of gender expression and identity, has prompted the Forces to review that policy again.But that's not to say discrimination and other issues don't exist, according to the Toronto Star. While transgender service members are able to wear the uniform of their choice, for example, it's still difficult to change names on medals. The Forces are also facing a lawsuit for allegedly failing to protect members from sexual assault and gender-based harassment.
But that's not to say discrimination and other issues don't exist, according to the Toronto Star. While transgender service members are able to wear the uniform of their choice, for example, it's still difficult to change names on medals. The Forces are also facing a lawsuit for allegedly failing to protect members from sexual assault and gender-based harassment.

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

