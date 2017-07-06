This Is How Hollywood Sees Canada

The video was compiled by the folks at DearCastAndCrew.com, a Canadian review website. The Canadian name-drops span black and white classics, to spy movies, to blockbuster comedies, to animated flicks.

Christopher Redmond, one of the people who put it all together, told BuzzFeed Canada he was inspired after watching Allied, which stars Brad Pitt as a Canadian intelligence officer.

"It’s such a surreal experience just sitting there and he’s playing a Canadian and it’s not done for laughs," said Redmond. "How many times has this actually happened? Where a Canadian is starring in an American film and it’s not just a joke?"