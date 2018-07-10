This Woman Ended Up With Blood Clots After A Spider Infestation

Angela Wright's life was totally changed after finding dozens of brown recluse spiders in her new home.

Wright, 25, lives in Brentwood, Tennessee. Back in February, she moved into a new apartment with her fiancée, Victoria.

Wright told BuzzFeed News she saw the first one while laying in bed one night and knew right away what it was. "I told my fiancée, that’s a brown recluse and that’s a very dangerous spider," she said. They started finding them next to the bed, on the walls, and even in the bed. "We didn’t realize the problem was so major until we started moving things and we’d find handfuls in the corner," said Wright.

They're known for the characteristic violin shape on their head and for having six eyes instead of eight. Indoors, they like to hang out in sheltered, dry spots, like attics and shoes, according to the CDC. Their bites can cause pain, itching, muscle pain, and necrosis. In rare cases, the effects can be even worse, as Wright would soon find out.

Later in the day, Wright checked them again and they'd turned black. "I knew right away, I knew that I finally had gotten bit," she said. "My chances were just dwindling." She went to the doctor but was told to just keep it clean and take antibiotics. The pain only got worse, resulting in another doctor visit, but once again she was told there was not much to be done. By the end of the week, she couldn't take it anymore. "I can’t explain the feeling — it was crippling. I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t take a deep breath, I couldn’t make sense of things, I couldn’t concentrate, I couldn’t even move," she said. "I sat in one spot the entire day and just prayed this pain would go away."

"They come back in and they’re like, you’re seconds away from a stroke," she said. "I couldn’t comprehend it." Blood clots can end up in various parts of the body, including the legs and lungs. If they go to the heart or brain they can cause death.

"It just sucks. My life from this spider, from this place that I lived at, that I wish I had just left, has changed my life forever." Wright and her fiancée are now living with family and just got word that they can get out of their lease. They're also ditching their furniture. "We’re not taking the chance of moving the dangerous spiders with us. I don’t know if my body can make it through another spider bite," Wright said. "It’s been a mess, girl."

