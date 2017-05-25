Sections

This Canadian Survived An Attack From A Charging Bear While Filming The Whole Thing

Tabarnac!

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

This is Richard Wesley, a hunter in Northern Ontario who had a butt-puckeringly terrifying encounter with a black bear.

youtube.com

Wesley was out in the back country when this guy appeared.

youtube.com

And then started to get closer.

youtube.com

At this point Wesley started shouting at the bear — which is what people are advised to do — but the bear was not backing off.

youtube.com

Then this happened.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

This is the exact view of a bear you never want to see.

youtube.com

Wesley captured the whole thing on camera and, thankfully, walked away alive despite being bowled over by the bear.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"No wounds except a bruised elbow and ego where the bear threw me down. Genuinely happy that this was a non fatal or tragic outcome," Wesley wrote on YouTube.

He had a few choice words after the encounter, including everyone's favourite Québécois curse word.

(Tabarnac, also sometimes spelled Tabarnak, basically means "fuck.") Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

(Tabarnac, also sometimes spelled Tabarnak, basically means "fuck.")

And after being knocked down by a bear, polite language is probably the least of your concerns.

BuzzFeed Canada has reached out to Wesley for comment.
youtube.com

BuzzFeed Canada has reached out to Wesley for comment.

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

