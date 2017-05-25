This Canadian Survived An Attack From A Charging Bear While Filming The Whole Thing

This is Richard Wesley, a hunter in Northern Ontario who had a butt-puckeringly terrifying encounter with a black bear.
Wesley was out in the back country when this guy appeared.
And then started to get closer.
At this point Wesley started shouting at the bear — which is what people are advised to do — but the bear was not backing off.
Then this happened.
This is the exact view of a bear you never want to see.
Wesley captured the whole thing on camera and, thankfully, walked away alive despite being bowled over by the bear.
He had a few choice words after the encounter, including everyone's favourite Québécois curse word.
And after being knocked down by a bear, polite language is probably the least of your concerns.
Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.