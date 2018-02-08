The BC–Alberta Wine Feud Is Creating All Kinds Of Drama

Jason Franson / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Here are the basics. Alberta Premier Rachel Notley wants to expand the Trans Mountain pipeline. This pipeline would bring bitumen from Alberta to the BC coast, but BC wants to put new restrictions in place that would slow down the project.

In retaliation, Alberta has moved to block the import of wines from BC. Notley said the province imports 17 million bottles of BC wine every year, so it's not a totally empty gesture.