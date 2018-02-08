 back to top
The BC–Alberta Wine Feud Is Creating All Kinds Of Drama

Pipelines and wine. What fun.

Lauren Strapagiel
Alberta and British Columbia are having a bit of a fight at the moment.

Here are the basics. Alberta Premier Rachel Notley wants to expand the Trans Mountain pipeline. This pipeline would bring bitumen from Alberta to the BC coast, but BC wants to put new restrictions in place that would slow down the project.

In retaliation, Alberta has moved to block the import of wines from BC. Notley said the province imports 17 million bottles of BC wine every year, so it's not a totally empty gesture.
It's all been very dramatic, and no one is winning. But on the bright side, Twitter is lit.

And to think, after all this time I imagined the great Alberta/BC War would be over who was responsible for Nickelback.
Joey Oberhoffner @oberhoffner

And to think, after all this time I imagined the great Alberta/BC War would be over who was responsible for Nickelback.

First of all, how very Canadian of us to fight this way.

Failure to pass a pipeline has led Alberta to ban BC wine. In Canada, we're so polite we fight with fruits.
Lauren Hunter @HunterAtHome

Failure to pass a pipeline has led Alberta to ban BC wine. In Canada, we're so polite we fight with fruits.

And how wonderful that this whole thing is so pun-able.

It appears trade relations between Alberta and BC have hit a new Merlot. #AbLeg
Chris Henderson @ChrisHenderson

It appears trade relations between Alberta and BC have hit a new Merlot. #AbLeg

Because what good is a feud without puns?

There is no winner in the BC- Alberta #pipewine war. Both sides will feel the champagne.
Courtney Theriault @cspotweet

There is no winner in the BC- Alberta #pipewine war. Both sides will feel the champagne.

Meanwhile the rest of Canada is over here like:

The rest of Canada watching BC and Alberta
Douglas Hunter @DWHauthor

The rest of Canada watching BC and Alberta

Over on Reddit, everyone is just very sorry.

"I for one am going to enjoy a nice grass fed Alberta steak with a glass of lovely BC wine tonight," one person wrote, inspiring a whole thread of people wishing we could all just get along.
Although others are supporting BC wines with a whole host of hashtags like #PinotNotPipelines and #ToastTheCoast.

🏔🍇&gt; Alberta boycotts British-Columbia wine in reaction to BC opposition to Trans Mountain #KinderMorgan pipeline 🚫&gt;… https://t.co/r1unFaTKVZ
Équiterre ONG @equiterre

🏔🍇&gt; Alberta boycotts British-Columbia wine in reaction to BC opposition to Trans Mountain #KinderMorgan pipeline 🚫&gt;… https://t.co/r1unFaTKVZ

Lots of people are sharing their BC wine purchases as a way to take a stand against pipelines.

I’m in Montreal, QC and I bought BC wine because I support the opposition to the Kinder Morgan pipeline.… https://t.co/HuEbfvt8jW
Aurore Fauret @uneaurore

I’m in Montreal, QC and I bought BC wine because I support the opposition to the Kinder Morgan pipeline.… https://t.co/HuEbfvt8jW

Others say this is just pitting Big Oil against the small business owners who are part of BC's wine industry.

Alberta's #BCWine boycott is about a politician bullying small businesses on behalf of a giant Texas oil company be… https://t.co/XM5TqDIVqJ
Mike Hudema @MikeHudema

Alberta's #BCWine boycott is about a politician bullying small businesses on behalf of a giant Texas oil company be… https://t.co/XM5TqDIVqJ

It's getting feisty.

#toastthecoast. #bcwine #supportbcwine #pinotnotpipelines. Take a drink of this B.C. Wine Alberta premier.
brushmeble @Brushmeble

#toastthecoast. #bcwine #supportbcwine #pinotnotpipelines. Take a drink of this B.C. Wine Alberta premier.

And people are wondering if the giant pile of snow currently being dumped on Calgary is merely coincidence.

Did BC send us this moisture which caused all this snow because of the #BCWine stuff @RachelNotley ?? 🤔 #yycsnow… https://t.co/6A6ZpC7AGl
Warren Dean @CTVwdean

Did BC send us this moisture which caused all this snow because of the #BCWine stuff @RachelNotley ?? 🤔 #yycsnow… https://t.co/6A6ZpC7AGl

What will be boycotted or banned next? When can we just go back to getting along? Only time will tell.

BC and Alberta , can't we just all get along?
KEIRON DUNCAN @KeironDuncan

BC and Alberta , can't we just all get along?

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

