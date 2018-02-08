The BC–Alberta Wine Feud Is Creating All Kinds Of Drama

Alberta and British Columbia are having a bit of a fight at the moment.
It's all been very dramatic, and no one is winning. But on the bright side, Twitter is lit.
First of all, how very Canadian of us to fight this way.
And how wonderful that this whole thing is so pun-able.
Because what good is a feud without puns?
Meanwhile the rest of Canada is over here like:
Over on Reddit, everyone is just very sorry.
Although others are supporting BC wines with a whole host of hashtags like #PinotNotPipelines and #ToastTheCoast.
Lots of people are sharing their BC wine purchases as a way to take a stand against pipelines.
Others say this is just pitting Big Oil against the small business owners who are part of BC's wine industry.
It's getting feisty.
And people are wondering if the giant pile of snow currently being dumped on Calgary is merely coincidence.
What will be boycotted or banned next? When can we just go back to getting along? Only time will tell.
