Anyway Here's A Moose Watching The Olympics

Olympic fever gets us all in the end.

Lauren Strapagiel
It's hard to peel your eyes away from the Olympics. Just ask this moose.

#CBCOlympics Your coverage is attracting a diverse audience. #MooseareCanadianstoo

Matt Duncombe from Calgary snapped this curious moose checking out the bobsleigh action on Monday. The tweet has now gone viral.

But honestly, this is just a typical day in Canada, right?

@CBC Friendly neighborhood moose, here in Calgary. Little fella was just looking for a bobsleigh update.

All moose all the time up here.

@MattJ777 @asequins this is how I imagine Canada

Probably just waiting for Scott Moir and Tess Virtue, tbh.

@MattJ777 @terri_to “Uh excuse me...did Virtue and Moir skate yet?”

Team Canada was a fan.

@MattJ777 Lol bobsleigh game so strong even moose want to watch 😂🇨🇦

People also shared their own furry friends watching the games, although this cat looks rather unimpressed.

@MattJ777 @chrishofley Diana catching the curling action.

We're a living, breathing stereotype and we're living for it, honey.

@MattJ777 Moose be all like GOOOOOOOLLLLLLLDDDD!!!!!!

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

