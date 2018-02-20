Anyway Here's A Moose Watching The Olympics

It's hard to peel your eyes away from the Olympics. Just ask this moose.
But honestly, this is just a typical day in Canada, right?
Advertisement
All moose all the time up here.
Probably just waiting for Scott Moir and Tess Virtue, tbh.
Team Canada was a fan.
People also shared their own furry friends watching the games, although this cat looks rather unimpressed.
We're a living, breathing stereotype and we're living for it, honey.
Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.