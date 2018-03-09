 back to top
The Branding For Ontario Pot Stores Is Here And It's Boring As Shit

Nothing fun here!

Lauren Strapagiel
Ontario has announced the name and logo for its upcoming weed shops and it's even duller than you imagined.

The shops will be called "Ontario Cannabis Store" with a logo that combines all the excitement of a circle and black. The font is a sober sans serif, because even a serif would just be an ostentatious endorsement of drug culture.The Ontario Cannabis Store will be where Ontarians can purchase recreational marijuana once it becomes legal in Canada.
It looks like something slapped together in Microsoft Word.

The logo for "Ontario Cannabis Store" which is where you'll buy weed in Ontario looks like a front for a business that used microsoft word to put something together. https://t.co/NffTRredTl
Bryan Wood @itsWoodrow

The logo for "Ontario Cannabis Store" which is where you'll buy weed in Ontario looks like a front for a business that used microsoft word to put something together. https://t.co/NffTRredTl

Although since it was the government, it probably went through dozens of rounds of consultations and proposals and hemming and hawing before being slapped together in Word.

In fairness it could have also been made in Powerpoint.

pleased to debut my proposal for the new ontario cannabis store logo
Seb FoxAllen @purpledocket

pleased to debut my proposal for the new ontario cannabis store logo

It's a touch disappointing given the source material.

annoyed that the Ontario Cannabis Store logo doesn't include a string of dancing grateful dead bears and an alien in a cat-in-the-hat hat saying "take me to your provincially authorized dealer" while devil stix-ing.
your friend john @johnsemley3000

annoyed that the Ontario Cannabis Store logo doesn't include a string of dancing grateful dead bears and an alien in a cat-in-the-hat hat saying "take me to your provincially authorized dealer" while devil stix-ing.

It's the No Name of drugs.

The Ontario Cannabis Store seems to have taken a branding lesson from the one and only No Name.
Chris Bellissimo @cbelliss

The Ontario Cannabis Store seems to have taken a branding lesson from the one and only No Name.

Like, we get it, you don't want anyone to think drugs are fun.

The creative team behind the Ontario Cannabis Store logo. #ONpoli
Andrew Tumilty @AndrewTumilty

The creative team behind the Ontario Cannabis Store logo. #ONpoli

As if minimalist design will stop anyone from getting their hands on legal weed.

"I was going to go buy some legal cannabis but the logo for the Ontario Cannabis Store is trite and boring, so now I'm not going to" - literally no one ever.
Ryan @NorthTomorrows

"I was going to go buy some legal cannabis but the logo for the Ontario Cannabis Store is trite and boring, so now I'm not going to" - literally no one ever.

There's certainly room for improvement.

Ontario Cannabis store.
Tollie’s Polys 🌊🌈Loud Fabulous Geniuses🌈🌊 @TolliesPolys

Ontario Cannabis store.

It just takes a little imagination.

I dunno, everybody is saying the Ontario Cannabis Store logo is boring, but if you flip it 90 degrees to the right, you can turn it into a fancy little cowboy on a saddle. #onpoli https://t.co/dvIVWd1myu
Mike Beauvais @MikeBeauvais

I dunno, everybody is saying the Ontario Cannabis Store logo is boring, but if you flip it 90 degrees to the right, you can turn it into a fancy little cowboy on a saddle. #onpoli https://t.co/dvIVWd1myu

We just need to, like, expand our thinking, man.

Sure, the Ontario Cannabis Store logo LOOKS boring. But have you ever tried syncing it to 'Dark Side of the Moon'?
Matthew Ritchie @MatthewERitchie

Sure, the Ontario Cannabis Store logo LOOKS boring. But have you ever tried syncing it to 'Dark Side of the Moon'?

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

