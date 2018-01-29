Brampton Went Full Brampton After Alessia Cara Won A Grammy

Brampton is the city where chill goes to die. Exhibit A: Khloe Kardashian's baby.
So when Brampton's own Alessia Cara took home the Grammy for Best New Artist, the city once again lost its shit.
ZERO. CHILL.
Just none.
The sudden burst of hometown pride is very real.
People are literally shook.
Brampton is truly having its moment in the spotlight.
Brampton girl goals, tbh.
Cara has single-handedly cleansed the wrongs of so many.
Even that Go Train commute has been blessed.
Citywide holiday? Citywide holiday.
Now there's only one hometown hero waiting for that final glo-up.
