Brampton Went Full Brampton After Alessia Cara Won A Grammy

No chill Brampton.

Lauren Strapagiel
Brampton is the city where chill goes to die. Exhibit A: Khloe Kardashian's baby.

Ja$$ @jasminepxthoor

a kardashian baby is seriously going to be 50% brampton genetics

So when Brampton's own Alessia Cara took home the Grammy for Best New Artist, the city once again lost its shit.

Don Emmert / AFP / Getty Images
ZERO. CHILL.

PerryBhask @Piragas_XI

WTF THIS IS AMAZING ALESSIA CARA RAISED IN BRAMPTON AND NOW WINNING A GRAMMY YESSSSSSSS #GRAMMYs

Just none.

LORD BIJAN. @bijxnamir

CANADA REPRESENT! SHOUTOUT TO BRAMPTON ALESSIA CARA MAKING EVERYONE IN CANADA PROUD! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦

The sudden burst of hometown pride is very real.

Effie, The Human Sub 🤰🏾👶🏽 @IAmFSJones

@jaredgibson_ Me: Brampton is a wasteland. I try to delete memories of my time there. I apologize to anyone who als… https://t.co/HOmUeg10Py

People are literally shook.

syd @maybeimsydney

KSJAKJS ALESSIA CARA WON BEST NEW ARTIST! A GIRL FROM BRAMPTON! THE GTA! anything is possible i’m actually shaking

Brampton is truly having its moment in the spotlight.

sarah @lifewithsarahh

Between Alessia Cara winning a Grammy and Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy, Brampton is really on the map

Brampton girl goals, tbh.

ya sis💅🏾 @jc_minnis

Alessia Cara went from Brampton jams to Grammy's after party. What a glo up! How I'm tryna be tbh.

Cara has single-handedly cleansed the wrongs of so many.

roman @slavscammer

Alessia Cara is making up for every one of your Brampton man's sins.

Even that Go Train commute has been blessed.

Trippie Pinder @RejeanPinder

Alessia Cara winning this award has me fucking dying on the Go Train. BRAMPTON TAKIN OVER

Citywide holiday? Citywide holiday.

Nav Nanwa @NNanwa

Man Brampton needs a holiday tomorrow. Alessia Cara just won a Grammy 🌺 #GRAMMYs

Now there's only one hometown hero waiting for that final glo-up.

edwin @EdwinBound

who tf is alessia cara i only recognize one true star from brampton ontario

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

