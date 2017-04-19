Air Canada Bumped A 10-Year-Old Kid From A Family Vacation Because The Flight Was Overbooked

Brett Doyle

Doyle, his two sons, and his wife were set to travel to Costa Rica over March Break. The plan was to fly from Charlottetown to Montreal for a connecting flight to San Jose, Costa Rica. But, when they checked in online with Air Canada, Doyle's 10-year-old son Cole didn't have the seat for the flight to Montreal they'd paid for months prior.

"We sort of thought it was weird and when we first phoned [Air Canada] the lines were so busy they didn’t even take us," Doyle told BuzzFeed Canada.

They drove to Charlottetown's airport to solve the problem, only to find out that the flight had been oversold and Cole had been bumped.

"The agent told us it was oversold by six people, its March Break, and it's highly unlikely that anything would open up."