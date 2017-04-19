Air Canada Bumped A 10-Year-Old Kid From A Family Vacation Because The Flight Was Overbooked

This is Brett Doyle with his family from Charlottetown, PEI. A snafu involving Air Canada's overbooking policy nearly ruined their vacation.
The ticket agent suggested they drive to the next closest airport — two hours away in Moncton, New Brunswick — to catch a different flight that connected with the rest of the family in Montreal.
Doyle and his son ended up making the drive to Halifax — five hours from home — to grab a flight to Montreal to meet their connection.
Doyle said it wasn't until PEI newspaper The Guardian contacted Air Canada in April for comment that he finally heard back.
"I’d be sent to jail if I sold something in my store twice," said Doyle, who runs several sporting goods businesses. "I can’t really think of any other industry in the world that you can sell the same thing twice and basically have zero recourse."
