This Guy Slipping On Ice In Montreal Is Basically Poetry

Winter in Montreal is a special, special time. And nothing showcases that quite as well as this marvelous video.
It's so beautiful. Like a moving poem. An interpretive dance about winter and failure. A revelation.
Let's break it down. It starts with an initial fumble.
Then the first fall. So moving, so devastating.
Then he's back up! But trouble looms!
And the ice claims him again.
The universe, in its infinite mysteries, has given us this moment of sublime comedic timing. Thank you.
The comments on Imgur are just *chef kiss*.
But this is just the reality of life in Montreal.
