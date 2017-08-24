A Quebec Mayor Is Refusing To Get Rid Of This Swastika In A Park

Corey Fleischer

Parc des Ancres, located in the village of Pointe-des-Cascades, has an anchor on display emblazoned with a swastika.

According to the town, the anchor was recovered from a lake in 1988 and may predate World War II. Although largely associated with Nazism, it's an ancient, sacred symbol in many cultures. In a statement, the village said putting one on an anchor would have been a symbol of "goodness and solidarity."