Zendaya Finally Did Our Puppy Interview, And The Cuteness Is Absolutely Overwhelming

Well, to celebrate the release of Dune: Part Two, we invited her both to sit down, relax, and answer a few questions, all while playing with the most precious puppies in the world.
It was a delightful time for everyone.
She told us we can expect much more of her Dune character this time around, after only being in the first movie for, well, seven minutes:
She talked about going to Beyoncé's Renaissance tour and getting a shoutout:
She even said her "Roman Empire" is thinking about how all of her old (but iconic) Instagram photos will come back to haunt her every few years:
Watch all 14 minutes of her pure puppy sweetness here:
And be sure to check her out in Dune: Part Two, which comes out in theaters March 1.
To learn more about these adorable puppies, or to adopt one of your own, head on over to Pup Culture Rescue.