    Zendaya Finally Did Our Puppy Interview, And The Cuteness Is Absolutely Overwhelming

    Zendaya assured us that her character will definitely be in more than seven minutes of Dune: Part Two.

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    So, you know Zendaya.

    Zendaya wearing an oversized blazer, posing with her hands clasped together and smiling
    BuzzFeed

    Well, to celebrate the release of Dune: Part Two, we invited her both to sit down, relax, and answer a few questions, all while playing with the most precious puppies in the world.

    Zendaya playing with puppies
    BuzzFeed

    It was a delightful time for everyone.

    Zendaya in a green suit reacts joyfully to a small puppy
    BuzzFeed

    She told us we can expect much more of her Dune character this time around, after only being in the first movie for, well, seven minutes:

    Closeup of Zendaya playing with puppies
    BuzzFeed

    She talked about going to Beyoncé's Renaissance tour and getting a shoutout:

    Zendaya playing with puppies
    BuzzFeed

    She even said her "Roman Empire" is thinking about how all of her old (but iconic) Instagram photos will come back to haunt her every few years:

    Photo collage of Zendaya in various poses and outfits with captioned quotes
    BuzzFeed / @Zendaya / Instagram: @zendaya

    Watch all 14 minutes of her pure puppy sweetness here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    And be sure to check her out in Dune: Part Two, which comes out in theaters March 1.

    Screenshot from &quot;Dune: Part Two&quot;
    Courtesy Of Warner Bros. Picture / Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

    To learn more about these adorable puppies, or to adopt one of your own, head on over to Pup Culture Rescue.

    Closeup of Zendaya with puppies
    BuzzFeed