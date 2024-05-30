17 Movie And TV Characters That I *Refuse* To Believe Are Played By The Same Person

One of the wildest things about movies is watching actors absolutely lose themselves in their roles. Like, I love coming out of a movie and being like, "Wow, how on EARTH is that the same person?!"
And so here are 17 of the wildest examples of characters I genuinely cannot believe are played by the same people:
3.
Troy Barnes from Community and Teddy Perkins from Atlanta
4.
Danny Zuko from Grease and Edna Turnblad from Hairspray
5.
Inigo Montoya from The Princess Bride and Jason Gideon from Criminal Minds
6.
Johnny Cash from Walk the Line and Arthur Fleck from Joker
7.
Caesar Flickerman from The Hunger Games movies and George Harvey from The Lovely Bones
8.
Dianna from Trainwreck and the White Witch from The Chronicles of Narnia series
9.
Kate McCallister from Home Alone and Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek
10.
Walter White from Breaking Bad and Hal from Malcolm in the Middle
11.
Penguin from The Batman and Bobby Pellit from Horrible Bosses
12.
Cinderella from Cinderella and Pamela Anderson from Pam & Tommy
13.
The Joker from Suicide Squad and Paolo Gucci from House of Gucci
14.
Trevor Reznik from The Machinist and Dick Cheney from Vice
15.
Barbie from Barbie and Queen Elizabeth I from Mary Queen of Scots
16.
Charles Miner from The Office and McCavity from Cats
17.
Finally, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen from the Dune movies and Bill Anderson from Mamma Mia!
