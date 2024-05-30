    17 Movie And TV Characters That I *Refuse* To Believe Are Played By The Same Person

    I always forget that Inigo Montoya starred in Criminal Minds.

    One of the wildest things about movies is watching actors absolutely lose themselves in their roles. Like, I love coming out of a movie and being like, "Wow, how on EARTH is that the same person?!"

    And so here are 17 of the wildest examples of characters I genuinely cannot believe are played by the same people:

    1. Elvis Presley from Elvis and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen from Dune: Part Two

    Both played by: Austin Butler

    2. Molly Weasley from the Harry Potter series and Rosie Mulligan from Mamma Mia!

    Both played by: Julie Walters

    3. Troy Barnes from Community and Teddy Perkins from Atlanta

    Both played by: Donald Glover

    4. Danny Zuko from Grease and Edna Turnblad from Hairspray

    Both played by: John Travolta

    5. Inigo Montoya from The Princess Bride and Jason Gideon from Criminal Minds

    Both played by: Mandy Patinkin

    6. Johnny Cash from Walk the Line and Arthur Fleck from Joker

    Both played by: Joaquin Phoenix

    7. Caesar Flickerman from The Hunger Games movies and George Harvey from The Lovely Bones

    Both played by: Stanley Tucci

    8. Dianna from Trainwreck and the White Witch from The Chronicles of Narnia series

    Both played by: Tilda Swinton

    9. Kate McCallister from Home Alone and Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek

    Both played by: Catherine O'Hara

    10. Walter White from Breaking Bad and Hal from Malcolm in the Middle

    Both played by: Bryan Cranston

    11. Penguin from The Batman and Bobby Pellit from Horrible Bosses

    Both played by: Colin Farrell

    12. Cinderella from Cinderella and Pamela Anderson from Pam & Tommy

    Both played by: Lily James

    13. The Joker from Suicide Squad and Paolo Gucci from House of Gucci

    Both played by: Jared Leto

    14. Trevor Reznik from The Machinist and Dick Cheney from Vice

    Both played by: Christian Bale

    15. Barbie from Barbie and Queen Elizabeth I from Mary Queen of Scots

    Both played by: Margot Robbie

    16. Charles Miner from The Office and McCavity from Cats

    Both played by: Idris Elba

    17. Finally, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen from the Dune movies and Bill Anderson from Mamma Mia!

    Both played by: Stellan Skarsgård

    Which ones shocked you? Let us know in the comments.