People Are Sharing Which TV Couples They Think Should've Ended Up Together, And Several Points Were Made

In my mind, Roy Kent and Keeley Jones got married and lived happily ever after.

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

🚨Warning: There are MASSIVE spoilers ahead!🚨

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to share which TV couples absolutely deserved to end up together but didn't. Here's what they said:

1. Roy and Keeley from Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein and Juno Temple in a kitchen, looking at a tablet together, with food and drinks on the counter
Colin Hutton / ©Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

"They were such a healthy and super cute couple. They helped each other a lot, and it broke my heart when they broke up and then when they didn't get together again."

calaveratur

2. Alexis and Ted on Schitt's Creek

Two actors in blue scrubs sit at an outdoor café table chatting in a scene from a TV show. The woman has a chocolate milkshake; the man looks away
©CBC/POP / courtesy Everett Collection

"It was not a heartbreaking ending, and I understand why the writers did it, but I wanted to see them have their happy ending after all of that character development."

bax69

"I couldn’t believe it when they broke up. It was super heartbreaking for me for personal reasons, but I understood why. After all the character development, I just felt like they should’ve ended up staying together. Oh well."

s_bel

3. Dean and Castiel from Supernatural

Misha Collins, wearing a trench coat and tie, and Jensen Ackles, in casual clothes with a shotgun, walk through a forest in a scene from &quot;Supernatural&quot;
Colin Bentley / © The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Fans put up with the queer-baiting for over 10 years just to have Cas confess then get yeeted into super Hell?!?! Nope. They should have been endgame."

saraho4a20298d2

4. Amy and Raj from The Big Bang Theory

Raj Koothrappali argues with Amy Farrah Fowler in a scientific lab setting on *The Big Bang Theory*
Cbs / Â©CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection

"Amy and Raj deserved to be together. They would have been a much better couple than Amy and Sheldon. Amy was lonely and starved for romance and affection that she did not get from Sheldon. Raj was a hopeless romantic who wanted to give someone that."

troper

5. Ned and Chuck from Pushing Daisies

Zooey Deschanel in a patterned top and Lee Pace in a plain t-shirt lean on a counter in a retro-styled diner setting
Abc / Â©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

"They loved each other soooo much, but literally couldn’t touch or Chuck would die. They had such a fun dynamic, but their relationship was left unresolved because the series was canceled."

strangerthanitseems

6. Adam and Kono from Hawaii Five-0

Daniel Henney and Grace Park sit close together, looking into each other&#x27;s eyes in a contemplative scene from the TV series &quot;Hawaii Five-0&quot;
Courtesy of CBS

"After everything they’ve been through and fought for, they deserved better."

kittyplaneworld

7. Haley and Andy from Modern Family

Adam DeVine and Sarah Hyland share a lighthearted moment in a living room setting. Adam wears a mustard blazer over a striped shirt, and Sarah wears a velvet dress
Abc / Â©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

"They were so good together and made each other better."

nattyiscool

8. Shawn and Angela from Boy Meets World

Ryder Strong and Trina McGee cuddle on a couch, with Trina resting her head on Ryder&#x27;s shoulder in a scene from a TV show
ABC

"I'll never get over how the writers handled their story... they allowed us to believe that Angela and Shawn are soulmates only to split them up a few episodes before the end of the series. What was even worse was the fact that in Girl Meets World, they did NOT take the opportunity to give them a well-deserved and longed-for endgame. They reduced Angela to Shawn's ex-girlfriend from his high school days. It's such a sad evolution from the best 'soulmates' trope to the 'disposable black girlfriend' trope."

antoinette_yoo

9. Eve and Villanelle from Killing Eve

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh embrace and smile at each other outdoors, both wearing casual jackets, in a scene from &quot;Killing Eve.&quot;
David Emery / ©BBC-America / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Theirs could have been a more layered and unconventional 'happily ever after,' but the writers didn't even try!

buttercupbailey

"The TV show shoehorned in a cheap shock value downer ending at the last second with no resolution. I'm still angry."

witchycentipede62

10. Darlene and David from Roseanne

Sara Gilbert and Johnny Galecki are sitting closely on a bed, smiling. Both are in casual attire: Sara in a striped shirt and Johnny in a plaid shirt over a gray turtleneck
Kimberly Butler / ©Carsey-Werner / Paramount Television / ABC / courtesy Everett Collection

"I loved this show growing up, and although, yes, they were kind of dysfunctional, I just loved them together. Towards the later seasons, you could see how much they started to grow with each other. I hate how The Conners has ruined David, who was one of my favorite characters. I think it plays a big part in why I stopped watching."

kristenc40d083bdc

11. Karen and Derek from Smash

Katharine McPhee and Daniel Gillies conversing in an empty theater, McPhee in a patterned top, and Gillies in a leather jacket, both smiling warmly
Nbc / Â©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

"They were clearly being written from the start to end up together, but that was scrapped when the show was suddenly canceled. There was always an underlying sense of both romantic and sexual tension between them. He was constantly trying to be a better man because of her, and she was always looking out for him. They both supported each other, always. I'm forever pissed that the writers scrapped all of that build-up with a cutaway kiss and a lazy explanation of 'Nah, we just wouldn't work!'"

novacaineblues

12. Veronica and Logan from Veronica Mars

Jason Dohring and Kristen Bell seated on a couch, talking in a cozy bar setting, both dressed in casual attire
Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

"The writers ruined the last ever episode so badly that the entire fandom managed to quickly agree that it simply doesn't exist."

senpainoticedu

"I was devastated and regretted that there's been a fourth season. But what made it worse is Rob Thomas saying it can't work as a detective show if Veronica has a husband and kids, as if a female character can't still be an interesting and badass detective if she's happy (I'm not saying those are the key to happiness, but Veronica *was* finally happy)."

silverhera

13. Rory and Jess from Gilmore Girls

Milo Ventimiglia and Alexis Bledel on a street scene from &quot;Gilmore Girls.&quot; Milo is wearing a casual shirt, and Alexis is in a school uniform with a Crest insignia
Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

"They were a good couple despite being teenagers; they really understood each other on a deeper level."

chavirotberg

14. Jane and Ryan from The Bold Type

Two people smiling, the woman holds a sign reading &quot;All you need is love.&quot; Both dressed semi-formal; the man in a suit and the woman in a sleeveless dress with sparkles
Jonathan Wenk / ©Freeform / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Problem plot points aside, Jane and Ryan should've been together."

justanobserver

15. Susan and Mike from Desperate Housewives

Man carrying woman near a waterfall in a forest scene from TV show &quot;Desperate Housewives,&quot; featuring Mike Delfino (James Denton) and Susan Mayer (Teri Hatcher)
ABC

"😩💔"

jenna89

"They were perfect for each other and always found a way to get back together."

dazzlesofficial

16. Wendell and Angela from Bones

Aaron Stanford and Tamara Taylor in period attire on the set of a TV show, with Aaron holding a camera and Tamara in a dress with a red belt
20thcentfox / 20th Century Fox Licensing/Merchandising / Everett Collection

"He was the only person Angela connected with because of his values rather than his sex appeal."

smellyovercoat47

17. Emma and Sean from Degrassi: The Next Generation

Emma and Sean from Degrassi The Next Generation
CTV

"I've been rewatching Degrassi lately, and I'm still salty that Emma and Sean did not end up together. They should have gotten married, not Emma and Spinner."

cecer246

18. Dylan and Toni from 90210

Luke Perry in a beige vest and Christine Elise in a white wedding dress with a veil, holding drinks
CBS

"She was so stinking cute, and she brought calm to the storm called Dylan McKay. They should’ve lasted longer, and to this day, I cannot watch the episode where they get married and she dies. Jack McKay was into some crooked shit, as was her father, too, and she didn’t deserve to die. Add the kitten they found, and it’s a tearjerker. Dylan truly loved her."

smellytortoise841

19. Clarke and Bellamy from The 100

Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley, dressed in rugged, apocalyptic attire, look concerned in a scene from the TV show &quot;The 100,&quot; set in a dystopian environment
Warner Brothers / Â©CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

"Clarke Griffin and Bellamy Blake absolutely should have ended up together. The chemistry was incredible (so much so that the actors playing them actually fell in love and got married and had a child together), the storylines (for at least the first 5-6 seasons) were clearly hinting at a slow-burn relationship, and the actors have even said that they were told their characters would get together at some point. They were perfect for each other and should have gotten a happy ending together (instead of that nightmare of a final season)."

cspenc4

20. John and Sara from The Alienist

Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans in period costumes on the set of a TV show
Kata Vermes / ©TNT / Courtesy Everett Collection

"The way he looked at her??????? I wish someone looked at me like that."

calaveratur

21. And finally, Nate and Serena from Gossip Girl

Blake Lively in a glamorous strapless gown dances with Chace Crawford in a formal suit at a ballroom event in a scene from &quot;Gossip Girl.&quot;
Cw Network / Â©CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I’ll stand by this. It should have been Nate and Serena. Dan Humphrey is an awful, manipulative twerp. He also should NOT have been Gossip Girl. That made zero sense. But because he was, he deserves nothing, least of all Serena."

micahdr

Did your favorite couple make the list? Let us know in the comments!

Responses have been edited for length/clarity. 