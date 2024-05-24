🚨Warning: There are MASSIVE spoilers ahead!🚨
We asked the BuzzFeed Community to share which TV couples absolutely deserved to end up together but didn't. Here's what they said:
6. Adam and Kono from Hawaii Five-0
7. Haley and Andy from Modern Family
8. Shawn and Angela from Boy Meets World
10. Darlene and David from Roseanne
11. Karen and Derek from Smash
12. Veronica and Logan from Veronica Mars
13. Rory and Jess from Gilmore Girls
14. Jane and Ryan from The Bold Type
15. Susan and Mike from Desperate Housewives
16. Wendell and Angela from Bones
17. Emma and Sean from Degrassi: The Next Generation
18. Dylan and Toni from 90210
19. Clarke and Bellamy from The 100
20. John and Sara from The Alienist
21. And finally, Nate and Serena from Gossip Girl
Did your favorite couple make the list? Let us know in the comments!
Responses have been edited for length/clarity.