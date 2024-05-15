Tell Us Which TV Couples Deserved A "Happily Ever After" But Never Got It

Community·Posted 1 hour agoTell Us Which TV Couples Deserved A "Happily Ever After" But Never Got ItIt's giving right person, wrong time.by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail There's truly nothing worse than your favorite TV couple NOT ending up together. Fox So, please, tell us: Have there ever been two characters whom you firmly believed were meant for each other, but DIDN'T end up together on the show? Maybe your heart still breaks to this day knowing that Jane and Michael couldn't have their happily ever after on Jane the Virgin. The CW Or maybe you were a ride-or-die Emaya shipper but couldn't continue watching Pretty Little Liars after Maya was killed off. Freeform Maybe Andy and Haley were the fictional couple who made you believe in love, but you could not even stand to finish Modern Family after they broke up. ABC Whoever it is, we wanna know! Tell us which TV couples you thought should've been endgame and WHY. The best responses will be included in a BuzzFeed Community post or video.