Tell Us Which TV Couples Deserved A "Happily Ever After" But Never Got It

It's giving right person, wrong time.

There's truly nothing worse than your favorite TV couple NOT ending up together.

Mike and Tina from &quot;Glee&quot; talking about getting back together but deciding they need to go their separate ways.
Fox

So, please, tell us: Have there ever been two characters whom you firmly believed were meant for each other, but DIDN'T end up together on the show?

Maybe your heart still breaks to this day knowing that Jane and Michael couldn't have their happily ever after on Jane the Virgin.

April telling Jackson she loves him and hugging him.
The CW

Or maybe you were a ride-or-die Emaya shipper but couldn't continue watching Pretty Little Liars after Maya was killed off.

Freeform

Maybe Andy and Haley were the fictional couple who made you believe in love, but you could not even stand to finish Modern Family after they broke up.

Two characters from a TV show standing side by side, the woman in a floral dress and the man in a checkered shirt
ABC

Whoever it is, we wanna know! Tell us which TV couples you thought should've been endgame and WHY. The best responses will be included in a BuzzFeed Community post or video.