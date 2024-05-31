  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us Which Movies You Firmly Believe Are 100% Perfect

Challengers? Perfect. Nothing will change my mind.

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

There are a TON of really incredible movies out there.

NBC

But have you ever watched a movie and thought to yourself, OMG, this is an absolutely perfect movie from start to finish.

Netflix

Maybe you've watched Barbie a million times by now and have yet to find a single flaw.

America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, and Margot Robbie sit in a pink convertible, reacting with surprise in a Barbie-themed setting
Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Or maybe you got absolute chills while watching the final 10 minutes of Challengers because it's just that good.

Zendaya wears a business-casual outfit and sits in a crowded outdoor area, looking serious. Others around her are dressed casually and appear to be watching something
MGM /Courtesy Everett Collection

Maybe you watched Spirited Away when you were a kid and STILL think about its amazingness every single day.

Chihiro from Spirited Away stands beside Haku in dragon form, looking surprised. They are outdoors at night
Studio Ghibli / Walt Disney Pictures/ Courtesy: Everett Collection.

Or heck, maybe you're just a firm believer that The Godfather is 110% perfect and no other movie will ever compare.

Two men are in a scene from a movie. The man on the left is whispering into the ear of the man on the right, who is wearing a bow tie and a tuxedo
Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection / Everett Col

Whatever it is, let us know! In the comments below, tell us which movie you believe is absolutely perfect and WHY. The best responses will be included in a BuzzFeed Community post or video.