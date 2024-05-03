    19 Of The Best Memes, Jokes, And Simply Legendary Reactions To Anne Hathaway's New Movie "The Idea Of You"

    Nicholas Galitzine, the man that you are!!!

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The Idea of You dropped on Prime Video yesterday, and boy oh boy, it really is everything I hoped and more.

    Screenshot from &quot;The Idea of You&quot;
    Courtesy Prime Video

    It follows Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mother who becomes romantically involved with Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), a massively famous 24-year-old British boy bander, after they meet at Coachella. The film revolves around their whirlwind romance as Solène tries to find a place for Hayes in her life and learns to handle her sudden fame.

    Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway in &quot;The Idea of You&quot;
    Courtesy Prime Video

    The movie is so freaking good. So naturally, a ton of people are currently fawning over it. Here are 19 of the best jokes and reactions that I've seen (so far):

    If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.

    1.

    if they released this movie in theaters it would make three times more than titanic and avatar combined… they had to put it on streaming because there aren’t enough seats in theaters to meet the demand… riots would break out… pic.twitter.com/dMeWpvQyhZ

    — Tom Smyth (@Tom_Smyth_) May 3, 2024
    Prime Video / Twitter: @Tom_Smyth_

    2.

    about to watch the one direction fanfiction movie... i imagine this is how it feels for a veteran to press play on a wwii movie...

    — bald ann dowd (@ali_sivi) May 3, 2024
    Twitter: @ali_sivi

    3.

    The Idea of You might have Anne Hathaway but it doesn’t have anything half as good as this line read from After 2 pic.twitter.com/SDCIR8KWiH

    — Gay Gay Hunsecker (@stockpiledclay) May 3, 2024
    Open Road Films / Twitter: @stockpiledclay

    4.

    Love seeing hot people do hot things pic.twitter.com/m99FOxaH5P

    — 𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐲🎐 (@purpIeorchids) May 2, 2024
    Prime Video / Twitter: @purpIeorchids

    5.

    i love The Idea of You pic.twitter.com/YoVmfdt8yx

    — popculture (@notgwendalupe) May 2, 2024
    Walt Disney Studios / Twitter: @notgwendalupe

    6.

    The cast : this film is not about Harry styles …..
    The film :…… pic.twitter.com/EK1vJoRfCs

    — Nikki (@harrysblackcoat) May 2, 2024
    Prime Video / BBC One / Twitter: @harrysblackcoat

    7.

    In "The Idea of You" (which is GREAT), Nicholas Galitzine has sex with Anne Hathaway, then immediately orders room service chicken fingers, and it just...it's hard to see someone out there living your dream.

    — Rachel Hawkins/Erin Sterling (@LadyHawkins) May 2, 2024
    Twitter: @LadyHawkins

    8.

    the idea of you (2024) pic.twitter.com/PtQFLSo0MV

    — dhanush zweig 🍉 (@brickbyboringin) May 2, 2024
    MGM / Twitter: @brickbyboringin

    9.

    the idea of you (2024) https://t.co/ZqTWLJls06 pic.twitter.com/aFZXARedOj

    — lana nicholas galitzine's impregnator (@GALITZINEFOX) May 2, 2024
    Prime Video / Twitter: @GALITZINEFOX

    10.

    They sat this cast down in-front of a “One direction being silly on stage compilation” and said STUDY pic.twitter.com/H6TEdQCp30

    — Chels 💞 (@LTandHsFavTulip) May 2, 2024
    Prime Video / Twitter: @LTandHsFavTulip

    11.

    I loved THE IDEA OF YOU, my only qualm is that if you’re dating a celebrity you should not be on a flight in economy and taking a taxi to see him! You need to be getting flewed out! First class!!!Private car!!! Anyway—Sexy romcoms are BACK pic.twitter.com/FtFJabzdzI

    — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 2, 2024
    Prime Video / Twitter: @MediumSizeMeech

    12.

    if a man look at me with that much adoration and teeth one of us is leaving the room pregnant pic.twitter.com/pxicxDm9KY

    — lana nicholas galitzine's impregnator (@GALITZINEFOX) May 3, 2024
    Prime Video / Twitter: @GALITZINEFOX

    13.

    nicholas galitzine in gray sweatpants putting on a shirt. that's it, that's the tweet pic.twitter.com/tgLeJeHvJZ

    — hrhprincegalitzine (@prncegalitzine) May 2, 2024
    Prime Video / Twitter: @prncegalitzine

    14.

    just a reminder that this was improv.. nicholas galitzine you and your thighs will always be famous pic.twitter.com/6NtSQP8fjr

    — rosie (@nickyn0mates) May 2, 2024
    Prime Video / Twitter: @nickyn0mates

    15.

    that's two times for him now pic.twitter.com/8w2auCTjPo

    — lana nicholas galitzine's impregnator (@GALITZINEFOX) May 2, 2024
    Letterboxd / Prime Video / Twitter: @GALITZINEFOX

    16.

    pic.twitter.com/3pRsEWzXNe

    — lana nicholas galitzine's impregnator (@GALITZINEFOX) May 3, 2024
    Prime Video / Twitter: @GALITZINEFOX

    17.

    keep your bisexual friends in your thoughts today https://t.co/DTbfka0Has

    — lana nicholas galitzine's impregnator (@GALITZINEFOX) May 2, 2024
    Prime Video / Twitter: @GALITZINEFOX

    18.

    anne hathaway after the idea of you pic.twitter.com/WszBuYMqxZ

    — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 3, 2024
    Jason Merritt/Getty Images / Twitter: @ZoeRoseBryant

    19.

    "you have never seen me buy apples before.....it's fucked up"

    😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DrXAWnS5Na

    — ♡𝓝𝓲𝓬𝓴'𝓼 𝓛𝓪𝓽𝓽𝓮 (@yogihereeee) May 3, 2024
    @nicholasgalitzine / instagram.com / Twitter: @yogihereeee

    Anyway, if you haven't already, you can catch The Idea of You on Prime Video!