    "Prison Break" Star Sarah Wayne Callies Opened Up About Being Spit In The Face By One Of Her Male Costars

    "Like, I would go home some nights and have to spend an hour talking my husband out of going to hospitalize somebody," she said.

    Lauren Garafano
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Sarah Wayne Callies candidly opened up about the “rampant misogyny” she faced while being “the only woman around” during her time on the TV show Prison Break.

    Sarah Wayne Callies poses on the red carpet in a fitted dress with spaghetti straps at an NBC event
    Theo Wargo / WireImage

    In Monday's episode of Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen, Sarah said that since starting her Prison Break rewatch podcast, she's been able to appreciate her time on the show, despite "all of the challenges."

    Sarah Wayne Callies looks back with a concerned expression in a scene from Prison Break
    20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I could not have done this [podcast] until this year because the show...I couldn't get beyond the parts that were toxic and painful," she explained.

    A group of individuals is assisting Wentworth Miller, who appears to be unwell, lying on the floor in a scene from Prison Break
    20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    “I mean, like, I’ve had an actor on that show spit in my face. And I was like, ‘Holy shit,'” she said.

    Closeup of Sarah Wayne Callies
    20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "We will talk about it someday," she continued, saying that eventually, she'll share more about the incident and others on the podcast. "But there were… There were things. Like, I would go home some nights and have to spend an hour talking my husband out of going to hospitalize somebody.”

    Sarah Wayne Callies poses confidently in a button-up blouse with hands in pockets
    20thcentfox / 20th Century Fox Licensing/Merchandising / Everett Collection

    The series, which ran from 2005 to 2009 and had a revival season in 2017, also starred actors like Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell, Paul Adelstein, Rockmond Dunbar, Robert Knepper, and Amaury Nolasco.

    The cast of &quot;Prison Break&quot; standing in front of a prison gate. The group includes Dominic Purcell, Wentworth Miller, Sarah Wayne Callies, and Amaury Nolasco
    20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    “Some of the guys were great, and some of them were totally gentlemen,” she added. But she's been very hesitant to rewatch the series, and her podcast, which she cohosts with Paul Adelstein, is “sort of medicine to go back.”

    Sarah Wayne Callies and Wentworth Miller sit on a bed, engaging in a serious conversation. Robin wears a dark outfit, while Wentworth dons a light blue shirt
    20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I didn’t want it to send me into a spiral of, like, 'What did I let them do to me? What did I let them say to me? What did I put up with? What did I not report?'" she finished.

    Screenshot from &quot;Prison Break&quot;
    20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Listen to Sarah's full Broad Ideas episode here.