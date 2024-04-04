    Rebel Wilson Recently Shared That She Lost Her Virginity At 35 — Now In Her Book She Named Who It Was With

    "I'm at almost my highest weight, but this great guy finds me desirable. It feels amazing," she wrote in her memoir.

    Rebel Wilson has been making headlines during the last few weeks with all the bombshells she's dropped in her new memoir, Rebel Rising.

    And during a recent interview with People, she shared that she didn't have sex for the first time until she was 35.

    In the interview, which was conducted before the release of her book, she said, "People can wait till they're ready or wait till they're a bit more mature. And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don't have to wait until you're in your thirties like me, but you shouldn't feel pressure as a young person."

    She added that she wanted to be reassuring to young people and let them know that "not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager."

    And now, with the release of her memoir, Rebel has finally revealed the person she lost her virginity to and added that he wasn't aware she was a virgin at the time.

    She wrote that Mickey Gooch Jr., whom she was romantically linked to back in 2015, was the guy she shared her first time with. "Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes, I lost my virginity to you," she wrote, adding that they were introduced by her Pitch Perfect costar Hana Mae Lee, and they dated for six months.

    Rebel also shared that she "tried a vibrator" and watched "some porn movies" to prepare herself for the experience.

    "And then it just happens," she wrote. "I finally have sex. And I guess I get those lovely sex chemicals into my body for the first time ever, which really bonds me to him. I'm at almost my highest weight, but this great guy finds me desirable. It feels amazing."

    And while she and Mickey went their separate ways, she shared that he was actually the first person to read her book. "So he knows now," she said.

    Today, Rebel is engaged to Ramona Agruma and they welcomed their first child Royce Lillian, back in 2022, via surrogate.

