I Turned 37 Must-See Films Into Horror Movies Using AI, And TBH, They Look Just A Liiiiittle Bit Cooler Than The Originals

I'm not kidding, I *need* to see Barbie as a horror movie now.

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

1. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

AI Wizard of Oz

2. Barbie (2023)

AI Barbie

3. Minions (2015)

AI Minions

4. Mamma Mia! (2008)

AI Mamma Mia!

5. Pirates of the Caribbean (2003)

Scary Captain Jack Sparrow

6. Casablanca (1942)

AI horror Casablanca

7. Mean Girls (2004)

AI horror Mean Girls

8. Pride & Prejudice (2005)

AI horror Pride &amp;amp; Prejudice

9. The Breakfast Club (1985)

AI horror Breakfast Club

10. The Greatest Showman (2017)

AI horror Greatest Showman

11. The Hunger Games (2012)

AI horror Hunger Games

12. Twilight (2008)

AI horror Twilight

13. Toy Story (1995)

AI horror Toy Story

14. Frozen (2013)

AI horror Frozen

15. Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

AI Horror Breakfast at Tiffany&#x27;s

16. Wonder Woman (2017)

AI horror Wonder Woman

17. Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

Horror Everything Everywhere All At Once

18. Little Women (2019)

AI horror Little Women

19. La La Land (2016)

AI horror La La Land

20. Black Panther (2018)

Black Panther

21. Paddington (2014)

AI horror Paddington

22. Singin' in the Rain (1952)

AI horror Singin&#x27; in the Rain

23. The Sound of Music (1965)

AI horror The Sound of Music

24. The Fast and the Furious (2001)

AI horror The Fast and the Furious

25. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

AI horror 2001: A Space Odyssey

26. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

AI horror Lord of the Rings

27. Dirty Dancing (1987)

AI horror Dirty Dancing

28. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

AI horror Raiders of the Lost Ark

29. Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

AI horror Moonrise Kingdom

30. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

AI horror Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

31. Back to the Future (1985)

AI horror Back to the Future

32. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

AI horror Harry Potter

33. Marie Antoinette (2006)

AI horror Marie Antoinette

34. The Notebook (2004)

AI horror Notebook

35. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

AI horror Beauty and the Beast

36. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

AI horror Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

37. And finally, When Harry Met Sally... (1989)

AI horror When Harry Met Sally...

Which of these re-imagined horror movies would you wanna see? Tell us in the comments below!

This post was enhanced using AI-powered creativity tools.

