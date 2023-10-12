2. Barbie (2023)
3. Minions (2015)
6. Casablanca (1942)
8. Pride & Prejudice (2005)
10. The Greatest Showman (2017)
11. The Hunger Games (2012)
12. Twilight (2008)
13. Toy Story (1995)
14. Frozen (2013)
15. Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)
16. Wonder Woman (2017)
17. Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)
18. Little Women (2019)
19. La La Land (2016)
20. Black Panther (2018)
21. Paddington (2014)
22. Singin' in the Rain (1952)
23. The Sound of Music (1965)
24. The Fast and the Furious (2001)
25. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
26. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
27. Dirty Dancing (1987)
28. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
29. Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
30. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
31. Back to the Future (1985)
32. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)
33. Marie Antoinette (2006)
34. The Notebook (2004)
35. Beauty and the Beast (2017)
36. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)
37. And finally, When Harry Met Sally... (1989)
Which of these re-imagined horror movies would you wanna see? Tell us in the comments below!
This post was enhanced using AI-powered creativity tools.