Trending badgeTrendingPoll Quiz·Posted 5 hours agoHere Are 19 Wildly Underrated TV Shows — I'm Genuinely Curious Which Ones You'd Actually Consider WatchingMy watchlist just got so long...by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMailBuzzFeed Quiz Party! Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out! We asked the BuzzFeed Community to share which highly underrated TV shows they LOVE. And they had so many great responses, but now it's your turn. Would you stream or skip these underrated faves?